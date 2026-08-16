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Houses for sale in Grad Pazin, Croatia

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4 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Beram, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Beram, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
ID CODE: 134-120
$855,709
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
4 bedroom house in Grad Pazin, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Pazin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 1
ID CODE: 134-160
$786,266
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
3 room house in Lindar, Croatia
3 room house
Lindar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
I27630 Lindar
$719,650
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 room house in Lindar, Croatia
3 room house
Lindar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Between the Istrian towns of Gračišće, Lindar and Žminj, a beautiful Mediterranean villa is …
$899,707
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