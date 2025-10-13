Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Istria County, Croatia

Grad Umag
4
Umag
4
Duplex Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling apartment on two floors with sea view. It consists of …
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 6 bedrooms in Kanfanar, Croatia
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Kanfanar, Croatia
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Kanfanar near Rovinj Perfect-new-building double-house mitverpool & Meerblick – 160m2 liv…
$490,003
Leave a request
Duplex 6 bedrooms in Kanfanar, Croatia
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Kanfanar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
$997,569
Leave a request
Tut TravelTut Travel
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Opcina Liznjan, Croatia
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Opcina Liznjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
SISAN170m2 New build double house with pool ISTRIA – CROATIA Here in Sisan near Pula / Liznj…
$523,744
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling apartment on two floors with a view of sports fields an…
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling an apartment on two floors with side sea view. It consi…
Price on request
Leave a request
ResideReside
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Apartment on two floors with side sea view. It consists of a 2nd floor kitchen with living r…
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Istria County, Croatia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go