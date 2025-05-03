Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Istria County, Croatia

37 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
10 km from Porec and the sea, in an extremely good location, there is this unique detached v…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
The villa consists of ground and first floors. On the ground floor there is a large kitchen …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
High quality villa for sale, only 50 m from the beach. The villa consists of: - basement: ro…
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling apartment on two floors with a view of sports fields an…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
For sale is a brand new, high class beautiful villa in a peacefull small village near world …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Pula is a seaside city with a well-protected harbour, beach-lined shore, and Roman remains l…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
A villa with a Roman swimming pool, located in the small Istrian tourist town of Rakalj, 1.5…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
For sale a completely renovated house on Crveni Vrh, 2nd row from the sea, with a beautiful …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
LUXURY VILLA FOR SALE NEAR THE SEA, NOVIGRAD CROATIA. Connected to all necessary communic…
$2,69M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 514 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 248 m²
Beautiful 4 room villa for sale, with 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1 toilet, i big size living r…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 400 m²
porec - Kringa Luxury Steinhausvilla with pool and 300m2 living space. Croatia   in th…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zambratija, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zambratija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
The modern architecture of this villa blended perfectly with the location where it is locate…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Grad Porec, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Beautiful villa for sale with a total area of ​​250 m2 and 750 m2 landscaped garden with poo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling an apartment on two floors with side sea view. It consi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
We proudly present a brand new 5 star villa for sale on the beach in Umag.   T…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Brtonigla, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Brtonigla, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Do you dream of Tuscany, a villa with a swimming pool in nature, and yet close to the sea an…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
We proudly present one of the most beautiful locations in Istria. Beautiful modern villa …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Exclusive modern villa on the beach !!!! Exclusive villa with private beach for sale, in a q…
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling apartment on two floors with sea view. It consists of …
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Momjan, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Momjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
For sale a beautiful stone house with land near Momjan in a beautiful quiet location overloo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 203 m²
On the Istrian Peninsula in western Croatia, Poreč is a popular summer resort. The 6th-centu…
Price on request
Leave a request
House 10 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
House 10 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 420 m²
Floor 3/3
Detached three-storey house with yard, garden and covered atrium/terrace in the town of Rovi…
$1,58M
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kastelir, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kastelir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
This brand new, beautiful villa is located in Kastelir, a small town 8 km from the sea and 1…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 817 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 895 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the golf r…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 967 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Property with two houses completely renovated in 2020. The main house consists of 2 floor…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 915 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Grad Porec, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
The house with pool is located on a spacious garden of 990 m2. The house is spread over two …
Price on request
Leave a request

