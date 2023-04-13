Belarus
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
THB
TRY
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Minsk District
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Minsk District, Belarus
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
95
Kalodishchy
71
Baraulianski sielski Saviet
48
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
32
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet
28
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
28
Borovlyany
24
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
22
Haranski sielski Saviet
16
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet
14
Sienicki sielski Saviet
10
Jzufouski sielski Saviet
9
Lasanski sielski Saviet
6
Zaslawye
6
Zhdanovichy
6
Krupicki sielski Saviet
4
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet
4
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet
4
Machulishchy
1
Michanavicki sielski Saviet
1
Show more
Show less
Cottage
Clear all
331 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
198 m²
€ 135,487
Exclusive townhouse in a house for 2 families in Zaslavl Address: Zaslavl, st. Molodechnensk…
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
158 m²
€ 99,933
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
1 105 m²
€ 1,227,563
For sale is a residential complex consisting of two separate residential buildings, each of …
Cottage
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
383 m²
€ 227,327
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
297 m²
€ 272,792
Cottage
Akolica, Belarus
263 m²
€ 136,396
VIP for sale - a cottage of 5 rooms, three bathrooms, central water supply, Grohe plumbing a…
Cottage
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
238 m²
€ 354,629
A virtual tour on a PC to watch here The cottage in two levels with a total area of SNB 377 …
Cottage
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
231 m²
€ 140,761
House for sale 2021 built in ST Yasnaya Polyana 18 km from MKAD. The foundation is a insulat…
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 62,378
A cozy, warm cottage with a bathhouse is fully ready for sale in ST « Istok-M » 29 km from …
Cottage
Marjaliva, Belarus
198 m²
€ 122,756
Cottage
Ratomka, Belarus
€ 49,921
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
200 m²
Price on request
A spacious and cozy three-story cottage for sale in ST « ROMANOVKA » completely ready …
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
241 m²
€ 150,035
House for sale in Ag Kolodishchi 2 ( polygon ). The house is located on a plot of 15 acres. …
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
555 m²
€ 268,245
An interesting universal home for both life and multidisciplinary business. Minsk district, …
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
275 m²
Price on request
We bring to your attention a beautiful cottage in the Moscow direction in the village of Kol…
Cottage
Navasiellie, Belarus
172 m²
€ 113,663
For sale a strong residential building in the village of Novoselie, Minsk region, 15 minutes…
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
229 m²
€ 208,231
Level 3, Blocks, roof - metal tiles. Gas, water-swan. Total area 229.1 SNI…
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 54,467
An excellent two-level cottage for clean decoration 16 km from Minsk in the Logoisk directio…
Cottage
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
146 m²
€ 60,833
The cottage is for sale in the gardening partnership "Hydrate" 18 km from Minsk! The house w…
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
299 m²
€ 104,569
Radical reduction in the price of a residential cottage made of brick in d. Ma…
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
196 m²
€ 117,300
Cottage in the nearest suburb of Minsk. 4 km from MKAD in the Madel direction. Address: Mins…
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
315 m²
€ 222,780
For sale a cottage in the style of chalets with a basement of 100 square meters. m and a hou…
Cottage
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
136 m²
€ 52,740
We will help you profitably sell your property for the purchase of this property. Real Estat…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
249 m²
€ 309,164
You have long dreamed of living outside the city, but do not want to spend time building you…
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
290 m²
€ 180,952
A picturesque place - near the forest, the river Crawl and small lakes ( video recording of …
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
192 m²
€ 186,408
Cottage
Apcak, Belarus
260 m²
€ 63,651
Obchak, Minsk region, a suburb of Minsk, 10 km from MKAD, Mogilev direction, a solid modern …
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
316 m²
€ 318,166
Comfortable cozy cottage in one of the most picturesque places in the suburbs of Minsk – d. …
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
193 m²
€ 309,164
For sale a spacious cottage with a terrace in ag. Semkovo 5.8 km. from MKAD! Molodechno dire…
Cottage
Krupicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
140 m²
€ 36,372
The house is located 23 km. from MKAD Minsk region, Minsk district, Krupitsky s / s, d. Kara…
