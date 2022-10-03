On the one hand — the charm of antiquity, on the other — all the delights of modern architecture and technologies. One without the other, of course, can exist, but what if one tries to combine them all? The Portuguese architects are already in the process, and it is their project that all the following lines of our material are devoted to.

In the Portuguese city of Porto, an interesting project is being implemented — a residential complex in a historical building. Thus, the authors of the idea want to breathe life into this atmospheric place and complement its special charm with modern attributes of comfort and functionality. The complex, by the way, is located near the historic city center, which is included in the list of World Cultural Heritage UNESCO. It is also very close to the São João National Theater, the Fontainhas viewpoint, the subway, the train station and the Porto seafront.

The residential complex consists of three different blocks (A, B, C), each of which is characterized by features of Art Nouveau architecture and palace architecture of the early 20th century. This combination looks quite nice, given the fact that Porto is generally famous for its authentic architecture (here you can see old houses next to futuristic modern buildings). The complex will have 32 apartments and 2 commercial stores. There will also be a basement with parking for 15 cars.

To get an idea of what the apartments in the complex will look like, let’s take the one-bedroom apartment in building A as an example. As stated in the advertisement, there will be a living room with a kitchen, a bedroom with a bathroom, an entrance hall, a toilet, and a balcony. There are some impressive features of the apartment: American oak floors, double-glazed wooden windows with soundproofing, blackout curtains, heated antifog mirrors and color video intercom. The ad states that the cost per apartment is $262,278.

If the description is to be believed, the complex will soon be ready — it is planned to be commissioned in April 2023.