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  4. Residential complex Horizon

Residential complex Horizon

Radovici, Montenegro
from
$665,405
;
12
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ID: 38118
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 16
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 21/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Village
    Radovici

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Lustica Bay - Horizon  Horizon is a new premium residential area within Luštica Bay, located on a hill between the Adriatic Sea and the future championship golf course. The project is conceived as a private Mediterranean community with panoramic views of the sea, marina, and natural landscapes of the Luštica peninsula. Horizon residences are arranged in a cascade down the hillside, so almost every unit offers views of the sea and Luštica Bay. The architecture combines natural stone, wood, light natural tones, and panoramic glazing, creating a modern Mediterranean style with high privacy and integration into the surrounding nature. Horizon will be part of one of the largest and most prestigious projects on the Adriatic — Luštica Bay. The complex is developing as a full-fledged coastal city with its own marina, beaches, hotels, sports infrastructure, restaurants, and a world-class golf course. To date, hundreds of millions of euros have been invested in the project, and property owners already include families from more than 50 countries. Horizon Concept panoramic views of the Adriatic Seaelevated location with high privacymodern Mediterranean architecturespacious terraces and open relaxation areasprivate gardens and pools in select residencespanoramic glazingnatural materials and landscape greeneryhigh level of service and property managementHorizon property owners receive access to the entire Luštica Bay infrastructure: marina with a promenade5-star hotel The Chedi Luštica Bayrestaurants, cafes, and boutiquesgolf club and golf academyspa center and wellness infrastructuretennis and padel courtssports fields and outdoor fitness areaspedestrian and cycling pathsprivate beaches and beach clubs24/7 security and video surveillanceconcierge service and property management services.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 51.1
Price per m², USD 13,011
Apartment price, USD 665,405
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 138.3
Price per m², USD 14,427
Apartment price, USD 2,00M

Location on the map

Radovici, Montenegro
Food & Drink
Leisure

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Residential complex Horizon
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$665,405
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