Residential complex Horizon

Lustica Bay - Horizon Horizon is a new premium residential area within Luštica Bay, located on a hill between the Adriatic Sea and the future championship golf course. The project is conceived as a private Mediterranean community with panoramic views of the sea, marina, and natural landscapes of the Luštica peninsula. Horizon residences are arranged in a cascade down the hillside, so almost every unit offers views of the sea and Luštica Bay. The architecture combines natural stone, wood, light natural tones, and panoramic glazing, creating a modern Mediterranean style with high privacy and integration into the surrounding nature. Horizon will be part of one of the largest and most prestigious projects on the Adriatic — Luštica Bay. The complex is developing as a full-fledged coastal city with its own marina, beaches, hotels, sports infrastructure, restaurants, and a world-class golf course. To date, hundreds of millions of euros have been invested in the project, and property owners already include families from more than 50 countries. Horizon Concept panoramic views of the Adriatic Seaelevated location with high privacymodern Mediterranean architecturespacious terraces and open relaxation areasprivate gardens and pools in select residencespanoramic glazingnatural materials and landscape greeneryhigh level of service and property managementHorizon property owners receive access to the entire Luštica Bay infrastructure: marina with a promenade5-star hotel The Chedi Luštica Bayrestaurants, cafes, and boutiquesgolf club and golf academyspa center and wellness infrastructuretennis and padel courtssports fields and outdoor fitness areaspedestrian and cycling pathsprivate beaches and beach clubs24/7 security and video surveillanceconcierge service and property management services.