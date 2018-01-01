  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Park Rezidnes

Park Rezidnes

Bar, Montenegro
from
€112,590
;
15
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

PARK RESIDENCE

PARK Residence is a new elite multifunctional complex.

Suitable for life, for relaxation, for investment.

The complex consists of 3 blocks:

Block A- consists of various types of residential apartments.

Block B - from the 1st to the 5th floor is equipped with a 4-hotel complex with residential apartments - from the 6th to the 8th floor.

Block C – includes condo apartments and sits from the 1st to the 4th floor.

Block A – III quarter of 2023.

Delivery of blocks B and C - March 2025.

Location:

The luxurious complex is located in the most beautiful and convenient part of Montenegro –. Bar

To the sea - 450 m

Podgorik Airport -50 min.

To Budva-30 min.

To Kotor-40 min.

To Tivat-50 min.

INFRASTRUCT:

pool on site

relaxation area with rooftop pools

boutique spa

Turkish bath

fitness center

restaurants

shopping centers

underground parking

management company, etc.

PROJECT FEEDS:

Modern lobby with ceiling height 4.2 m

High quality high-speed elevators with intercom

Backup generator system

Reliable thermal insulation

High Fire Resistance Materials

Energy Efficiency

Wall soundproofing

Video Intercom

Landscaping Garden and Terrace

Central satellite television system

PARK Residence offers luxury apartments – studio, 1 + 1, 2 + 1 with high-quality finishes. The apartments are fully equipped and furnished. All apartments are spacious, overlooking the ocean or quiet mountains.

Area and cost of apartments:

Block - 35.9-74.2 m2 / from 86 160 – 200 340 euros

B block – 24.75-71.5 m2 / from 56 925 – 164 450 euros

With block – 38.5 – 77.0 m2 / from 88 550-180 950 euros

Payment Plan:

Payment -100%

PV -50%, by installments - 50% ( Block-A, B, C )

PV -30%, by installments - 30% ( Block – V, C )

It is possible to rent apartments in management.

PARK Residence is becoming the exclusive place of life in Bar, Montenegro.

A reliable developer with many years of experience who has implemented many successful projects in a construction magazine.

Favorable investment in PARC Residence in Montenegro! Great demand area. You buy not only an apartment in a chic area, but also the opportunity to receive passive rental income!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
8
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 41.7 – 42.6
Price per m², EUR 2,649 – 2,652
Apartment price, EUR 112,590 – 115,155
New building location
Bar, Montenegro
Infrastructure nearby
Sea 450 m

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the 7th floor in the center of Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€340,000
Apartment building Kompleks v Przhno
Przno, Montenegro
from
€85,000
Apartment building Studio Apartment in Condo Hotel on the seafront
Becici, Montenegro
from
€229,250
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Donja Lastva
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€255,000
Residential quarter Kaskad
Becici, Montenegro
from
€74,800
You are viewing
Park Rezidnes
Bar, Montenegro
from
€112,590
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex 87a Becici
Residential complex 87a Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
€108,990
Completion date: 2023
Agency: eNovogradnja
Apartment building 1-bedroom apartment with private entrance to the Spa
Apartment building 1-bedroom apartment with private entrance to the Spa
Budva, Montenegro
from
€453,600
The stunning one-bedroom apartments A105 / A106 / A107 are now available for purchase. Located on the first floor of the Spa center, this type of apartment has a private entrance, ensuring privacy and exclusivity for the residents. The apartment also provides access to the Spa center’s facilities, including a fitness center and a pool. What sets this type of apartment apart is the possibility to divide it into two independent studios, allowing for versatility and flexibility in how the space is used. This makes it an ideal option for those looking for a rental income or who may need to accommodate different living arrangements. Additionally, the terrace can be divided into two separate terraces, each measuring 25 square meters.  Finally, the more money you invest upfront, the greater the possibility for a bigger discount and a lower price, making this apartment an attractive investment opportunity. Expected income from renting apartment A105 / A106 / A107 – 35.000 euros (minimum 100 nights per year) Don’t miss out on the chance to own this luxurious one-bedroom apartment in Porto Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing or for more information. Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops. Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year. Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%. The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%.  Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality. 
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Opatovo, Tivat
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Opatovo, Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€340,000
The 2-bedroom apartment for sale is completed with a terrace that overlooks the stunning seafront. With a total area of 76,65 square meters, this apartment is spacious and comfortable. Situated on the ground floor, you’ll enjoy easy access to the beach, just a few steps away from your doorstep. The apartment features modern finishes and high-quality materials, ensuring maximum comfort and style.  This complex is located on the seafront, offering a private beach line for residents to enjoy. You’ll also be conveniently located just 5 minutes from Porto Montenegro and 15 minutes from the airport, making it easy to explore all that Tivat has to offer. If you’re looking for more space, we also have a 3-bedroom apartment available for sale in the complex. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own one of these beautiful apartments in our new complex in Tivat. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and start living your dream life on the seafront.
Realting.com
Go