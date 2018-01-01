Park Rezidnes

PARK RESIDENCE
PARK Residence is a new elite multifunctional complex.
Suitable for life, for relaxation, for investment.
The complex consists of 3 blocks:
Block A- consists of various types of residential apartments.
Block B - from the 1st to the 5th floor is equipped with a 4-hotel complex with residential apartments - from the 6th to the 8th floor.
Block C – includes condo apartments and sits from the 1st to the 4th floor.
Block A – III quarter of 2023.
Delivery of blocks B and C - March 2025.
Location:
The luxurious complex is located in the most beautiful and convenient part of Montenegro –. Bar
To the sea - 450 m
Podgorik Airport -50 min.
To Budva-30 min.
To Kotor-40 min.
To Tivat-50 min.
INFRASTRUCT:
pool on site
relaxation area with rooftop pools
boutique spa
Turkish bath
fitness center
restaurants
shopping centers
underground parking
management company, etc.
PROJECT FEEDS:
Modern lobby with ceiling height 4.2 m
High quality high-speed elevators with intercom
Backup generator system
Reliable thermal insulation
High Fire Resistance Materials
Energy Efficiency
Wall soundproofing
Video Intercom
Landscaping Garden and Terrace
Central satellite television system
PARK Residence offers luxury apartments – studio, 1 + 1, 2 + 1 with high-quality finishes. The apartments are fully equipped and furnished. All apartments are spacious, overlooking the ocean or quiet mountains.
Area and cost of apartments:
Block - 35.9-74.2 m2 / from 86 160 – 200 340 euros
B block – 24.75-71.5 m2 / from 56 925 – 164 450 euros
With block – 38.5 – 77.0 m2 / from 88 550-180 950 euros
Payment Plan:
Payment -100%
PV -50%, by installments - 50% ( Block-A, B, C )
PV -30%, by installments - 30% ( Block – V, C )
It is possible to rent apartments in management.
PARK Residence is becoming the exclusive place of life in Bar, Montenegro.
A reliable developer with many years of experience who has implemented many successful projects in a construction magazine.
Favorable investment in PARC Residence in Montenegro! Great demand area. You buy not only an apartment in a chic area, but also the opportunity to receive passive rental income!
