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Residential complex Emerald

Bar, Montenegro
from
$77,065
;
5
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ID: 3808
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Bar Municipality
  • City
    Bar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    11

About the complex

New concept of the Residential Complex:
green oasis in private territory 1.3 ha


● SPA
● reception in every house
● indoor warm pool
● your garage for cars
● restaurant and service ( on
ground floor of buildings ).

Remedy from administrative
city center: 8 minutes on foot.
To the sea - 900 meters.

Complex infrastructure

heated water pool SPA center with
hammam and sauna
indoor parking for your car
on the ground floor of the house
on the minus ground floor there is a pantry
area for your suitcases, bicycles and
seasonal things
— is a full-fledged territory
oasis, with shrubs blooming all year round,
trees and flowers, green wall of cypress
along the perimeter of the home area
mini golf course
children's playgrounds
dog walking area fenced for
amenities of people and pets

The complex includes apartments
various layouts:

● studios
● 1 + 1
● 2 + 1

Apartment area from 36 m2 to 73.45 m2

Apartments are transferred to the buyer with full clean decoration!

 

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 57.0
Price per m², USD 2,591
Apartment price, USD 155,785
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 73.0
Price per m², USD 2,483
Apartment price, USD 191,201
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 140.0
Price per m², USD 2,591
Apartment price, USD 382,630

Location on the map

Bar, Montenegro

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Residential complex Emerald
Bar, Montenegro
from
$77,065
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Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.5
164,554
Apartment 2 rooms
134.7
329,107
Studio apartment
31.8
147,973
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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