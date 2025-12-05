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Apart hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin

Kolasin, Montenegro
Price on request
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17
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ID: 35098
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kolašin Municipality
  • Town
    Kolasin
  • Address
    Mirka Vesovica, 9 B S Ski Rental

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Crowne Plaza Kolašin: Your Asset in Montenegro, Managed by a Global Brand

🏔️ Prime Location – The Heart of Kolašin
A modern 4-star hotel (total area of 11,368 m²) located in the center of the main mountain & wellness resort in northern Montenegro. Everything you need is within walking distance.

✨ World-Class Hotel Infrastructure

  • SPA center (564 m²), fitness club, indoor pool

  • Restaurant (270 m²) & lounge bar, room service

  • Boutiques, underground parking

  • Exclusive services for owners: transfers, equipment rental, private excursions

💰 Your Benefit – Starting from the Day of Purchase

  • Entry threshold: from €150,000

  • Guaranteed yield: 8% per year in euros

  • Projected occupancy: 80–85% thanks to year-round tourist demand

📈 Capital Growth + EU Residence Permit

  • After Montenegro joins the EU (2028), real estate values are projected to rise by 15–20%

  • The purchase automatically grants you a Montenegrin residence permit, which will be equivalent to an EU residence permit from 2028

🔑 Become the Owner of an Asset Managed by IHG (Crowne Plaza)
Learn more about apartment selection and lock in guaranteed euro-denominated returns today.

Location on the map

Kolasin, Montenegro
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Finance

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Apart hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Kolasin, Montenegro
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