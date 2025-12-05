Apart hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin

Crowne Plaza Kolašin: Your Asset in Montenegro, Managed by a Global Brand

🏔️ Prime Location – The Heart of Kolašin

A modern 4-star hotel (total area of 11,368 m²) located in the center of the main mountain & wellness resort in northern Montenegro. Everything you need is within walking distance.

✨ World-Class Hotel Infrastructure

SPA center (564 m²), fitness club, indoor pool

Restaurant (270 m²) & lounge bar, room service

Boutiques, underground parking

Exclusive services for owners: transfers, equipment rental, private excursions

💰 Your Benefit – Starting from the Day of Purchase

Entry threshold: from €150,000

Guaranteed yield: 8% per year in euros

Projected occupancy: 80–85% thanks to year-round tourist demand

📈 Capital Growth + EU Residence Permit

After Montenegro joins the EU (2028), real estate values are projected to rise by 15–20%

The purchase automatically grants you a Montenegrin residence permit, which will be equivalent to an EU residence permit from 2028

🔑 Become the Owner of an Asset Managed by IHG (Crowne Plaza)

Learn more about apartment selection and lock in guaranteed euro-denominated returns today.