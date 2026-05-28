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Apartment in a new building Pole

Polje, Montenegro
from
$71,321
;
3
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ID: 19644
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Bar Municipality
  • Village
    Polje

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

Apartments in a building under construction from a reliable developer. Completion of construction is December 2024. Location: g. Bar, Field. Apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms are available for purchase. There are 5 types of apartments for sale. Apartments with city and mountain views. Apartment area from 40.16-72.93 m2. One bedroom apartments – 40.16 and 46.11 m2. Two bedroom apartments - 62.16, 64.63, 72.93 m2. Apartments for rent with full finishing, fully equipped bathroom, laminate/tiles, REHAU plastic windows, interior doors, armored front door, walls with sound insulation, air conditioning. Two floors were also erected on the ground. There are parking spaces around the building. There are underground garages, but according to their plan, a store is determined on the ground floor, since there is no large warehouse for sale. On the ground floor there is a store on the entire floor area. Distance from the sea is 1.5 km. The Idea grocery store and kindergarten are two minutes away, and the school is twenty minutes away. To the center - 5 minutes by car. Possibility of receiving installment plans until the end of payment (an individual payment schedule is discussed with the developer). When purchasing these apartments, the buyer does not pay 3% tax%

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 40.2 – 46.1
Price per m², USD 1,833
Apartment price, USD 77,942 – 89,490
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 62.2 – 72.9
Price per m², USD 1,833
Apartment price, USD 120,640 – 141,542

Location on the map

Polje, Montenegro
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Apartment in a new building Pole
Polje, Montenegro
from
$71,321
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