Apartment in a new building Pole

Apartments in a building under construction from a reliable developer. Completion of construction is December 2024. Location: g. Bar, Field. Apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms are available for purchase. There are 5 types of apartments for sale. Apartments with city and mountain views. Apartment area from 40.16-72.93 m2. One bedroom apartments – 40.16 and 46.11 m2. Two bedroom apartments - 62.16, 64.63, 72.93 m2. Apartments for rent with full finishing, fully equipped bathroom, laminate/tiles, REHAU plastic windows, interior doors, armored front door, walls with sound insulation, air conditioning. Two floors were also erected on the ground. There are parking spaces around the building. There are underground garages, but according to their plan, a store is determined on the ground floor, since there is no large warehouse for sale. On the ground floor there is a store on the entire floor area. Distance from the sea is 1.5 km. The Idea grocery store and kindergarten are two minutes away, and the school is twenty minutes away. To the center - 5 minutes by car. Possibility of receiving installment plans until the end of payment (an individual payment schedule is discussed with the developer). When purchasing these apartments, the buyer does not pay 3% tax%