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  4. Residential complex The final collection of residences Mirta in Marina Village

Residential complex The final collection of residences Mirta in Marina Village

Radovici, Montenegro
from
$416,250
;
20
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ID: 38867
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2784
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 22/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Village
    Radovici

About the complex

The final collection of residences Mirta in Marina Village!

Mirta is the newest and final residential collection in Marina Village, the most recognizable waterfront neighborhood of Luštica Bay. Positioned above the marina, the development offers a unique opportunity to own property within an established and highly sought-after coastal community featuring world-class infrastructure and a Mediterranean lifestyle.

The complex combines contemporary living spaces, panoramic Adriatic Sea views, and direct access to the waterfront promenade, beaches, restaurants, boutiques, and Luštica Bay Marina.

 

The development comprises just 48 residences across three low-rise residential buildings.
Available residences include:
- Studios;
- One-bedroom apartments;
- Two-bedroom apartments;
- Duplex residences;
- Three-bedroom penthouses.

The project is an ideal choice for permanent living, holiday use, or investment in one of the Adriatic's most prestigious resort destinations.

 

Complex Features:
- Prime location in the heart of Luštica Bay;
- Panoramic views of the Adriatic Sea and marina;
- Two swimming pools for residents;
- Spacious terraces and balconies;
- Selected residences with private gardens;
- Limited collection of duplex residences;
- Nolte kitchens with integrated Bosch appliances or equivalent;
- High-speed fibre-optic internet connectivity;
- Private parking spaces;
- Selected residences with underground garages;
- Optional furniture solutions through the Aftersales service.

 

Infrastructure & Location
Mirta is within walking distance of the marina, beaches, waterfront promenade, restaurants, cafés, and boutiques of Marina Village. Residents also enjoy easy access to Centrale and The Peaks golf community.

Marina Village is the vibrant heart of Luštica Bay and includes:
- The Chedi Luštica Bay five-star hotel;
- International marina with 115 berths;
- Waterfront restaurants and cafés;
- Shops and boutiques;
- Sports and leisure facilities;
- A year-round calendar of events.

 

Purchase Terms
Mirta offers two flexible purchasing options:

Installment Payment Plan
- 10% upon signing the contract;
- A further 60% paid in quarterly installments before completion;
- The remaining 30% paid in quarterly installments after handover.

This payment plan is available exclusively for Mirta residences and allows owners to move into or rent out their property while completing the final payments.

100% Upfront Payment
Buyers who pay the full purchase price upfront benefit from a special discount on their selected Mirta residence.

 

Expected completion: end of 2029.

Mirta represents the final opportunity to own property in Marina Village, combining waterfront living, premium Luštica Bay infrastructure, and strong investment potential in one of Montenegro’s most prestigious developments.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

Location on the map

Radovici, Montenegro
Food & Drink
Leisure

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Residential complex The final collection of residences Mirta in Marina Village
Radovici, Montenegro
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$416,250
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