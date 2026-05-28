Residential complex The final collection of residences Mirta in Marina Village

The final collection of residences Mirta in Marina Village!

Mirta is the newest and final residential collection in Marina Village, the most recognizable waterfront neighborhood of Luštica Bay. Positioned above the marina, the development offers a unique opportunity to own property within an established and highly sought-after coastal community featuring world-class infrastructure and a Mediterranean lifestyle.

The complex combines contemporary living spaces, panoramic Adriatic Sea views, and direct access to the waterfront promenade, beaches, restaurants, boutiques, and Luštica Bay Marina.

The development comprises just 48 residences across three low-rise residential buildings.

Available residences include:

- Studios;

- One-bedroom apartments;

- Two-bedroom apartments;

- Duplex residences;

- Three-bedroom penthouses.

The project is an ideal choice for permanent living, holiday use, or investment in one of the Adriatic's most prestigious resort destinations.

Complex Features:

- Prime location in the heart of Luštica Bay;

- Panoramic views of the Adriatic Sea and marina;

- Two swimming pools for residents;

- Spacious terraces and balconies;

- Selected residences with private gardens;

- Limited collection of duplex residences;

- Nolte kitchens with integrated Bosch appliances or equivalent;

- High-speed fibre-optic internet connectivity;

- Private parking spaces;

- Selected residences with underground garages;

- Optional furniture solutions through the Aftersales service.

Infrastructure & Location

Mirta is within walking distance of the marina, beaches, waterfront promenade, restaurants, cafés, and boutiques of Marina Village. Residents also enjoy easy access to Centrale and The Peaks golf community.

Marina Village is the vibrant heart of Luštica Bay and includes:

- The Chedi Luštica Bay five-star hotel;

- International marina with 115 berths;

- Waterfront restaurants and cafés;

- Shops and boutiques;

- Sports and leisure facilities;

- A year-round calendar of events.

Purchase Terms

Mirta offers two flexible purchasing options:

Installment Payment Plan

- 10% upon signing the contract;

- A further 60% paid in quarterly installments before completion;

- The remaining 30% paid in quarterly installments after handover.

This payment plan is available exclusively for Mirta residences and allows owners to move into or rent out their property while completing the final payments.

100% Upfront Payment

Buyers who pay the full purchase price upfront benefit from a special discount on their selected Mirta residence.

Expected completion: end of 2029.

Mirta represents the final opportunity to own property in Marina Village, combining waterfront living, premium Luštica Bay infrastructure, and strong investment potential in one of Montenegro’s most prestigious developments.