Residential complex Heights

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HEIGHTS — panoramic residences above Marina Village in Luštica Bay
HEIGHTS is a new residential area within Luštica Bay, located on a hill between the Centrale district and Montenegro's first championship golf course by Gary Player Design. Thanks to its unique location, the residences offer panoramic views of Trašte Bay, Boka Kotorska Bay, the Adriatic Sea, and the Luštica Bay marina.
The project is designed as a modern Mediterranean community with an emphasis on light, space, privacy, and natural surroundings. The architecture of HEIGHTS combines traditional Montenegrin elements with contemporary design solutions: natural stone, light natural hues, panoramic glazing, and spacious terraces create an atmosphere of serene seaside living.
HEIGHTS includes a collection of studios, apartments, and penthouses with spacious balconies, terraces, and open relaxation areas. The layouts are oriented towards maximizing natural light and seamlessly connecting indoor spaces with the surrounding landscapes.
Concept of HEIGHTS
panoramic views of the sea and Boka Kotorska Baylocation between Centrale and The Peaks golf coursemodern Mediterranean architecturespacious balconies and terracesbright interiors in natural shadesnatural materials and landscape greenerylavender and olive gardenslarge private poolseparate children's poolrelaxation areas amidst greeneryyoga and fitness spacesunderground garages for select residencesopen parking spaceshigh level of privacy and serviceHEIGHTS property owners receive access to all Luštica Bay infrastructure:
marina with a promenade5-star hotel The Chedi Luštica Bayrestaurants, cafes, and boutiquesgolf club and golf academygolf driving range and golf simulatorspa center and wellness infrastructuretennis and padel courtssports fields and outdoor gym areaswalking and cycling pathsprivate beaches and beach clubs24/7 security and video surveillanceconcierge service and property management services