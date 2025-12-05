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Residential complex Heights

, Montenegro
from
$447,427
;
9
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ID: 38119
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 17
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 21/06/2026

Location

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Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

HEIGHTS — panoramic residences above Marina Village in Luštica Bay HEIGHTS is a new residential area within Luštica Bay, located on a hill between the Centrale district and Montenegro's first championship golf course by Gary Player Design. Thanks to its unique location, the residences offer panoramic views of Trašte Bay, Boka Kotorska Bay, the Adriatic Sea, and the Luštica Bay marina. The project is designed as a modern Mediterranean community with an emphasis on light, space, privacy, and natural surroundings. The architecture of HEIGHTS combines traditional Montenegrin elements with contemporary design solutions: natural stone, light natural hues, panoramic glazing, and spacious terraces create an atmosphere of serene seaside living. HEIGHTS includes a collection of studios, apartments, and penthouses with spacious balconies, terraces, and open relaxation areas. The layouts are oriented towards maximizing natural light and seamlessly connecting indoor spaces with the surrounding landscapes. Concept of HEIGHTS panoramic views of the sea and Boka Kotorska Baylocation between Centrale and The Peaks golf coursemodern Mediterranean architecturespacious balconies and terracesbright interiors in natural shadesnatural materials and landscape greenerylavender and olive gardenslarge private poolseparate children's poolrelaxation areas amidst greeneryyoga and fitness spacesunderground garages for select residencesopen parking spaceshigh level of privacy and serviceHEIGHTS property owners receive access to all Luštica Bay infrastructure: marina with a promenade5-star hotel The Chedi Luštica Bayrestaurants, cafes, and boutiquesgolf club and golf academygolf driving range and golf simulatorspa center and wellness infrastructuretennis and padel courtssports fields and outdoor gym areaswalking and cycling pathsprivate beaches and beach clubs24/7 security and video surveillanceconcierge service and property management services
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 64.8
Price per m², USD 9,354
Apartment price, USD 605,748
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 92.4
Price per m², USD 8,981
Apartment price, USD 829,461
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 107.9
Price per m², USD 9,162
Apartment price, USD 988,929
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Condo
Area, m² 44.5
Price per m², USD 10,048
Apartment price, USD 447,427

Location on the map

, Montenegro
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Developer news

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08.10.2025
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All news
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Residential complex Heights
, Montenegro
from
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