Residential complex Belmondo

Complex in the heart of coastal Montenegro - apartments on the Budven Riviera

Panoramic sea view. Ready repair. Concierge service 24/7.

The complex is suitable:

For investment

For relaxation

For life.

Montenegro is perhaps the best choice for life. Here is incredible nature, people and ecology.

Property ownership provides the basis for obtaining a residence permit.

Entry into the European Union is planned in 2025.

At the time of absence, the owner may instruct the Criminal Code to rent an apartment.

The expected rental return on housing is from 8% per annum.

Project Benefits

Incredible view

You acquire panoramic sea views - forever. High-rise construction is prohibited in front of the complex. Over the next 10 years, the coastal zone agreed on the improvement and construction of an elite family low-rise hotel complex.

Infrastructure availability

Around the complex you will find:

Park

Playgrounds

Food Stores

Fitness centers

Medical Clinics

Restaurants and bars at a reasonable distance

Green and safe beach

A wide private beach with a gentle entrance to the sea and soft sand. Every year, this beach is awarded the Blue Flag high international award for its high level of ecology and safety. Residents of the complex have a reserve of seats 24/7 and delivery to the beach and back to electric baggy.

Own underground parking

The complex has two floors of underground parking with a comfortable auto-lift. Parking spaces are provided for each apartment.

Premium interiors from the design bureau

The interior decoration is carried out according to the design bureau of high-quality materials: individually selected marble, design solutions in wood and stone. Apartments are sold with turnkey repairs. The Smart Home system from Legrand has been installed. Custom design repairs are possible.

Convenient payment terms: Sales with payment for 8 years are possible. The first payment – 15%.