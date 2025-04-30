Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments near golf course for sale in Budva, Montenegro

penthouses
46
condos
29
studios
14
1 BHK
1026
22 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-bedroom apartment with stunning view over the sea located in luxury waterfront residenta…
$1,11M
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 10/10
A new premium-class residential complex in Budva. The complex is located within the city, on…
$244,951
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 11/15
Two-Bedroom apartment on the eleventh floor of the prestigious "Tre Canne" complex, located …
$383,234
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxurious penthouse with large roof terrace for sale in a new residential complex with swimm…
$876,719
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Dukley Gardens is a gated community that is one of the new Mediterranean residential complex…
$1,89M
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Three-bedroom apartment with stunning view over the sea located in luxury waterfront residen…
$1,36M
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Floor 8/9
Luxurious apartment with panoramic sea view in a new modern building on the frontline in Bud…
$1,82M
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/3
New three-bedroom apartment in a residential complex with a swimming pool in Budva. The apar…
$649,803
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 11/11
A new luxury 5 star hotel is located in Budva, Montenegro 10 meters from the sea. The hallma…
$642,010
4 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 347 m²
Floor 2/2
...
$4,11M
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 4/11
One bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views. The apartment of 87 m2 is located in a new, …
$704,910
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-bedroom apartment with stunning view over the sea located in luxury waterfront residenta…
$1,36M
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 8/11
Three bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views. The apartment of 172.61 m2 is located in a…
$1,46M
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 9/10
1-bedroom apartment in a new premium-class residential complex in Budva. The complex is loca…
$263,348
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 421 m²
Floor 3/3
3 bedrooms 241,29 m2 + roof top terrace 180 m2 Gorgeous three-bedroom penthouse with stunn…
$3,25M
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-bedroom apartment with stunning view over the sea located in luxury waterfront residenta…
$928,312
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 517 m²
Floor 2/3
VILLA 8 - APARTMENT A5 3 bedrooms 282 m2 + terrace 235 m2   Luxurious spacious duplex p…
$3,61M
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-bedroom apartment with stunning view over the sea located in luxury waterfront residenta…
$936,988
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment in luxury waterfront residental complex Dukley Gardens …
$994,644
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-bedroom apartment in the exclusive, ultra-modern Dukley Residences project, located in t…
$625,962
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 5/7
A fully furnished, ready-to-live-in and relax apartment with two bedrooms in Budva's most po…
$380,722
4 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 3
VILLA 27 - APARTMENT A5 4 bedrooms 287 m2 + roof top terrace 232 m2...
$3,23M
