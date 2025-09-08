Show property on map Show properties list
Condos for sale in Budva, Montenegro

Condo 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 14
Do not miss the chance to buy an apartment in the luxurious Riviera Montenegro 5* Hotel & Re…
Price on request
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 8/15
Apartment with an area of 77 m2 on the 8th floor with a beautiful view of the sea and the ol…
$350,226
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For the first time on sale an exclusive 2-room apartment in an elite house in the heart of B…
$620,802
Leave a request
Tut TravelTut Travel
Condo 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 6
We offer for sale a magnificent apartment in a new modern house located in one of the best a…
$333,828
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/5
Beautiful stylish apartment overlooking the Old Town and St. Nicholas Island Description of…
$374,824
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
Floor 2/3
The apartments are located on the Adriatic Sea on the territory of the Dukley residential co…
$1,84M
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/6
Modern luxury residential complex in the center of Budva near the Alexander Hotel and Sloven…
Price on request
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/6
To your attention, a new residential complex under construction in the quiet center of the r…
$345,541
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 9/13
Multifunctional luxury residential complex Porto Budva. The complex is located on the first…
$356,520
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/8
For sale is a fully furnished apartment with two bedrooms, located on the 5th floor of a 7-s…
$128,846
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 14
Spacious apartment with panoramic sea views in the complex "Harmony", BudvaIn one of the mos…
$456,817
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 6/8
Apartment for sale in Budva, Maslinak district Location: Maslin Street, BudvaPrice: 160,000 …
$187,412
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 5
We present to your attention a new residential complex under construction in the resort capi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale a spacious 2-bedroom apartment with a modern layout and excellent location. Main c…
$368,967
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 9/11
Very cozy apartment with 1 bedroom, an area of 51 m2 with stunning views of the sea and Budv…
$245,978
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 2/7
We offer to your attention a spacious and bright apartment located in one of the most high-q…
$473,215
Leave a request
Condo in Budva, Montenegro
Condo
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/7
The new residential complex in the heart of Budva ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE is an excellent co…
$150,867
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
An exclusive project of a large construction company over Budva, just 350 meters from the an…
$556,379
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 6/9
Spacious apartment in Budva with sea view! Are you looking for the perfect place to live or…
$503,670
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 7
Luxury residential complex in Budva: investment in style, comfort and health We present to …
$221,380
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 10/13
For sale stylish 1-bedroom apartment in the prestigious complex "Fountain" in the heart of B…
Price on request
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusive apartments for sale in a closed complex with a swimming pool in the city of Budva.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor -1/10
We present you a luxurious one-bedroom apartment in a prestigious residential complex on the…
$445,104
Leave a request
Condo in Budva, Montenegro
Condo
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 16
Residential complex on 1 line in the city of Budva, consists of several buildings.The facili…
$139,388
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/7
Cozy apartment in a new houseFor sale 1-bedroom apartment of 45 m2 in a new house, located o…
$263,548
Leave a request
Condo in Budva, Montenegro
Condo
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Number of floors 10
A new residential complex under construction in Budva. The complex is in the process of acti…
Price on request
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
One-bedroom apartment for sale in the prestigious complex Dukley Residence overlooking the s…
$503,670
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/5
The apartment is located in a small residential complex in a quiet area of Budva, near the P…
$179,213
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 11/16
Spacious three-bedroom apartment in a luxurious residential complex on the first line from t…
$548,180
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale a new house of increased comfort in Budva. Excellent location - just 3 minutes walk…
$456,817
Leave a request

Properties features in Budva, Montenegro

