  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Budva, Montenegro

46 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 8
A three bedroom penthouse for sale in Budva in an excellent location near the Health Center …
$967,528
Close
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 517 m²
APARTMENTS IN A CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.VILLA 8 - APARTMENT…
$3,12M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
The closed complex Marble House is located just above the Old Town of Budva. The complex con…
$411,337
Close
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 562 m²
Luxurious penthouse on the first line of the sea, Becici Dukley Gardens is a luxury real e…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
Floor 6/7
We offer for sale in Budva a chic huge penthouse is located in the immediate vicinity of the…
$1,28M
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 6
ID 666 Penthouse with private pool for sale in Budva Gate A luxurious two-level penthous…
$895,681
Close
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 396 m²
Exclusive apartment for sale - penthouse 396 m.k. large roof terrace with its own pool The…
$1,08M
Close
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Penthouse in Budva. Great duplex penthouse in the house opposite the Slovenska Plaza park. …
$727,991
Close
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 5
An extra luxurious three bedroom penthouse of 180m2 above the HDL Lakovic market in Budva is…
$682,961
Close
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 287 m²
0256#1683 📍 Sale of penthouse with 4 bedrooms in the Dukley Gardens complex. 📏Area 287…
$2,87M
Close
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 225 m²
Floor 5
For sale, two bedroom penthouse 220m2 with a view of the sea on the Boulevard near the Eko g…
$672,318
Close
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Floor 6/6
$863,861
Close
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 508 m²
ID 4 📍Sale of a penthouse in Dukley Gardens, Budva 📌Location: DUKLEY GARDENS, Budva …
$2,39M
Close
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 51 m²
Real estate residence permit of the 8 Me, Problemnation of the PROPROC, the presence
$216,716
Close
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 502 m²
PENTHOUSE ON THE ADRIATIC SEA, 502 SQ.M.We offer to buy a luxurious exclusive two-level pent…
$3,49M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Real estate residence permit 8 Me of me, causing aims
$550,703
Close
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 566 m²
Object code: S2126 Luxurious two-story penthouse in « Dukley Gardens » (Budva). Total ap…
$2,60M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 10
A fully equipped and furnished three-room penthouse of 105m2 with a terrace of 220m2 on the …
$682,961
Close
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Office-living and trading complex TQ Plaza: Currently, a penthouse is submitted for sale. Wi…
$1,09M
Close
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 5
For sale: A new, spacious two-bedroom penthouse with a sea view in Budva, located above the …
$418,882
Close
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
#Luxury_Budva_for_sale #Dukley#Penthouse_Budva_for_sale0256#1683Sale of a penthouse with 4 b…
$2,99M
Close
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 282 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, MontenegroFor sale is a luxurious three-bedroom penthouse apartment with a spec…
$4,04M
Close
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 287 m²
0256#1683 📍 Sale of penthouse with 4 bedrooms in the Dukley Gardens complex. 📏Area 287…
$3,01M
Close
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Floor 15/15
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$1,82M
Close
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Floor 5
A furnished luxury penthouse with a total area of ​​176m2 is for sale, located on the 5th fl…
$785,405
Close
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 5
A luxurious two-bedroom penthouse apartment with a beautiful view of the sea is for sale.Thi…
$443,924
Close
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 9
For sale is a luxurious penthouse in the center of Budva with a sea view.The apartment has a…
Price on request
Close
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
$693,451
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Floor 10
For sale is a 225m2 penthouse with a sea view located on the 10th floor of a complex under c…
$3,58M
Close
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 6
Real Estate Montenegro – Budva, RozinoFor sale is a new three-bedroom penthouse apartment wi…
$812,723
Close
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski

