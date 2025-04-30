Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Budva, Montenegro

penthouses
46
condos
29
studios
14
1 BHK
1026
383 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-bedroom apartment with stunning view over the sea located in luxury waterfront residenta…
$1,11M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Area 35 m²
Description Budva, the area was led by grapes. Apartment Studio The distance to the sea is …
$96,223
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
$295,137
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
For sale are offered apartments in Dukley Residences, in Budva. The interior of all apartmen…
$436,121
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Budva, center. New apartments from the developer in a convenient area with developed infrast…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Budva, center. New apartments from the developer in a convenient area with developed infrast…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 89 m²
Budva. Center. Apartments in the elite complex of Tro Kanya The distance to the sea is 70m.…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
Budva, center. Apartment with one bedroom in a new seven floor house Distance to the sea 10…
$172,985
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Description Budva, Vidikovac area. Two-bedroom apartment with panoramic view Distance to the…
$231,934
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A MODERN APARTMENT FOR SALE IN THE DUKLEY RESIDENCE COMPLEX. For the first time on sale, …
$609,746
Leave a request
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Budva, the area of ​​Golubovina. New apartments from the developer. Residential complex luxu…
$155,416
Apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
Budva, center. Studio apartment in the very center of Budva, with its own quiet courtyard D…
$163,088
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
Area 72 square meters.m Floor 6 The house is new, equipped with an elevator Nearby is the…
$242,476
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
$319,184
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
Tivat Riviera, Krashichi district. New apartments from the developer Apartments are sold fr…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 10/10
A new premium-class residential complex in Budva. The complex is located within the city, on…
$244,951
Leave a request
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
For sale an excellent three-bedroom apartment in Budva with panoramic views of the sea, moun…
$355,127
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 96 m²
Budva, center, first line. A unique residential complex The sale "first hand" - from the in…
$464,897
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
We bring to your attention a completely new apartment in Budva. The apartments are located i…
$233,636
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Modern apartment with 1 bedroom in a new house with an elevator. The house is located in th…
$176,481
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 195 m²
$739,029
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Budva. Center. Apartments in the elite complex of Tro Kanya The distance to the sea is 70m.…
$533,550
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 505 m²
$2,60M
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
Budvan Riviera, Rafailovichi district. Two floor penthouse with three bedrooms on the first …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Budva. Center. One-bedroom apartment in the elite complex Tre Cane Distance to the sea 50m.…
$282,686
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
Area 67 square meters.m. Bedrooms 1 Bathrooms 1 Sea view Floor - 5 (sq.No. 64), floor 6 …
$282,191
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/8
Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in the Heart of Budva   Located on the 4th floor…
$264,788
Leave a request
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 96 m²
$362,057
Properties features in Budva, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
