  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Budva, Montenegro

185 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Apartment 112 m2 located in the house on the beach - 1 line Great sea view. The apartment …
$325,343
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Area: 49 sq.m. Place: opposite Tre Canne To the sea: 300 m. Price: 130,000 Hebrews Profita…
$140,982
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
For sale one bedroom apartment with sea view in Babin Do area. Has two terraces, internal li…
$91,950
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Apartment with a sea view in Budva with 3 bedrooms, with parking. Floor: 4 Type: Panoramic …
$271,188
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 7
text
$194,800
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 8/15
text
$315,630
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
$218,413
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/5
text
$108,201
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 4
text
$164,163
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
For sale there is an apartment in Budva, Lazi district. The total area of the apartment is 7…
$147,658
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 517 m²
APARTMENTS IN A CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.VILLA 8 - APARTMENT…
$3,12M
Condo 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 6
text
$300,851
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 4/5
text
$154,603
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Apartments sold on 1 line from the sea in a new house The house has warm floors (parquet), e…
$322,632
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment of 56 square meters in Budva. The apartment is abs…
$235,409
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 4/4
text
$347,931
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/9
text
$200,567
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 6
#Продам #Будва ИД 485   🏠 Продам квартиру с 1 спальней в доме Moj Lab, Розино — рай…
$158,556
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and a parking place in the complex Tre Canne in Budva Tre Canne (…
$829,834
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
The closed complex Marble House is located just above the Old Town of Budva. The complex con…
$411,337
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2
Sale Budva No. 2633. 125 square meters, on two levels, the top one on the second floor is 75…
$486,790
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
Sale Budva No. 2559. Modern furnished studio apartment for sale in the new complex The Old B…
$205,534
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/4
text
$97,606
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The main advantage is a unique location! There are practically no offers at such a price in …
$247,524
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 2/4
I am selling a three-room apartment in Budva  The apartment is located a 15-minute walk f…
$220,714
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 562 m²
Luxurious penthouse on the first line of the sea, Becici Dukley Gardens is a luxury real e…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
This 2 bedroom apartment is conveniently located in the center of Budva, only 10 meters away…
$428,322
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom apartment in the Aura Vitalis building is now available for sale!   …
$291,549
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
3-room apartment with a garage with a sea view in Budva. Calculation in the Russian Federati…
$162,713
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 balconies, dressing room! Square and price: 67 sq.m. 155,000 euro…
$169,371
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

