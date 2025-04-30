Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Budva, Montenegro

penthouses
46
condos
29
studios
14
1 BHK
1026
531 property total found
Apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Area 35 m²
Description Budva, the area was led by grapes. Apartment Studio The distance to the sea is …
$96,223
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Apartment 112 m2 located in the house on the beach - 1 line Great sea view. The apartment …
$325,343
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Budva, center. New apartments from the developer in a convenient area with developed infrast…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
For sale one bedroom apartment with sea view in Babin Do area. Has two terraces, internal li…
$91,950
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Apartment with a sea view in Budva with 3 bedrooms, with parking. Floor: 4 Type: Panoramic …
$271,188
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Budva, center. New apartments from the developer in a convenient area with developed infrast…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 5
A two-bedroom renovated apartment with a view of the sea and the city is for sale, in the La…
$191,229
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Description Budva, Vidikovac area. Two-bedroom apartment with panoramic view Distance to the…
$231,934
Condo 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 7
text
$194,800
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 11
A4-1597. One bedroom penthouse in Budva with Old Town and Sea view For sale 1 Bedroom Pentho…
$486,079
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 8/15
text
$315,630
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 11
Hotel&Residences is a luxury complex located on the first line to the sea with 212 residenti…
$811,130
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Budva, the area of ​​Golubovina. New apartments from the developer. Residential complex luxu…
$155,416
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
$218,413
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
$319,184
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Apartments from the developer in a liquid location !!! ???   ? Budva,   Bechichi   stud…
$101,617
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
located on the first coastline near the seashore. The undeniable advantage of the elite resi…
$1,02M
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 96 m²
Budva, center, first line. A unique residential complex The sale "first hand" - from the in…
$464,897
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
We offer for sale a 1-bedroom apartment in the elite residential complex "Fontana Centar", w…
$284,521
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
A4-1046. Magnificent Apartment in BudvaThree-bedroom apartment with stunning view over the s…
$1,17M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 4/4
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 7
A4-902. Two Bedroom Apartment in Budva RENTAL BUSINESS FOR SALE IN BUDVA: Fully furnished 2-…
$410,658
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 8
Apartments in « Harmony » fully prepared for living. No need to buy or make repairs. Designe…
$302,350
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Modern apartment with 1 bedroom in a new house with an elevator. The house is located in th…
$176,481
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 195 m²
$739,029
Condo 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 4
text
$164,163
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Budva. Center. Apartments in the elite complex of Tro Kanya The distance to the sea is 70m.…
$533,550
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 505 m²
$2,60M
