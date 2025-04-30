Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Budva, Montenegro

penthouses
46
condos
29
studios
14
1 BHK
1026
191 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Budva, center. New apartments from the developer in a convenient area with developed infrast…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Budva, center. New apartments from the developer in a convenient area with developed infrast…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 89 m²
Budva. Center. Apartments in the elite complex of Tro Kanya The distance to the sea is 70m.…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 11
Hotel&Residences is a luxury complex located on the first line to the sea with 212 residenti…
$811,130
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Budva, the area of ​​Golubovina. New apartments from the developer. Residential complex luxu…
$155,416
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4
Real Estate, Montenegro, BudvaOne-Bedroom Apartment of 46.87m2  in a New Luxury Complex in t…
$293,673
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 96 m²
Budva, center, first line. A unique residential complex The sale "first hand" - from the in…
$464,897
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 4
Real Estate, Montenegro, BudvaTwo-Bedroom Apartment of 83.90m² in a New Luxury Complex in th…
$516,774
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 4
For sale: a new luxurious one-bedroom penthouse apartment of 69m² in an exclusive residentia…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Budva. Center. Apartments in the elite complex of Tro Kanya The distance to the sea is 70m.…
$533,550
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Budva. Center. One-bedroom apartment in the elite complex Tre Cane Distance to the sea 50m.…
$282,686
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
Area 67 square meters.m. Bedrooms 1 Bathrooms 1 Sea view Floor - 5 (sq.No. 64), floor 6 …
$282,191
Apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Area 363 m²
Villa in Budva Komosevina Villa 363 m2 on a plot of 400 m2 with a beautiful view of the s…
$925,589
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Budva, center. New apartments from the developer in a convenient area with developed infrast…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 89 m²
Budva. Center. Apartment with three bedrooms Square 89 sq.m. Bathrooms 1 Sea view The flo…
$350,294
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
Budva, center. New apartments from the developer in a convenient area with developed infrast…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and a parking place in the complex Tre Canne in Budva Tre Canne (…
$829,834
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
Apartment parameters : Area 104 square meters.m. Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 Sea view Floor …
$530,519
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 156 m²
The total area of 156 square meters.m. Fully furnished Floor 1 Sea view Parking;
$896,108
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
$542,565
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, Montenegro, BudvaOne-Bedroom Apartment of 59.96m2  in a New Luxury Complex in t…
$320,991
Apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Area 27 m²
$97,138
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Floor 6
A three bedroom apartment of 246 m2 with a view of the sea and the city is for sale, which i…
$2,58M
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Budva, center, first line. A unique residential complex The commissioning period is 01.06.2…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 183 m²
Apartment parameters : Area 183 square meters.m. Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 Guest toilet Se…
$1,09M
Apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Area 28 m²
$98,108
Apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
$97,834
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Budva, center. New apartments from the developer in a convenient area with developed infrast…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
$1,57M
