Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Budva, Montenegro

3 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
In the very center of the city we offer for sale a spacious apartment with two bedrooms. …
$197,217
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Luxury Penthouse for Sale in Dukley Gardens Total Area: 314 m² Description: • 3 spa…
$3,73M
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
An incredibly spacious two-level apartment with five (!) bedrooms in the center of Budva is …
$341,876
