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Residential quarter Appartement neuf vieux nord tel aviv dizengoff

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,71M
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6
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ID: 38545
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Dizengoff, 190

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement neuf vieux nord tel aviv dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
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