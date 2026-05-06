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Residential quarter Sublime penthouse 5 pieces spacieux avec piscine privee terrasse vue mer et proximite immediate de la mer programme neuf petit immeuble recent pour clients exigeants

Eilat, Israel
from
$1,30M
;
10
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ID: 38419
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • City
    Eilat
  • Address
    HaOsher

Location on the map

Eilat, Israel
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Residential quarter Sublime penthouse 5 pieces spacieux avec piscine privee terrasse vue mer et proximite immediate de la mer programme neuf petit immeuble recent pour clients exigeants
Eilat, Israel
from
$1,30M
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