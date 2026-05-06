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Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces quartier neve hadarim rishon lezion

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,01M
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11
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ID: 38272
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Zeev Jabotinsky

About the complex

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Exclusive – Neve Hadarim District, Rishon LeZion, Greenspan Street. For sale: spacious and bright apartment of 5.5 rooms. 132 m2 living space + 2 mirpesset (sunny balcony) of 7 m2 each. ✅ 4th floor out of 9 ✅ Double orientation – South and East ✅ 2 toilets and 2 shower rooms ✅ 2 separate parking spaces registered in Tabou ✅ Mamad (safe room) ✅ 7 m2 cellar in Tabou on the ground floor ✅ Apartment completely renovated over the last 4 years: shower rooms, tiled floors, new kitchen and high-end carpentry ✅ Comfortable and spacious master suite + balcony of 7 m2 ✅ Well maintained building, recently renovated façade, modern entrance hall and repainted exterior ✅ Ideal location – close to schools, parks, schools, kindergartens, country club, synagogues and much more ? Selling price: 3,090,000 ✨ The ideal apartment for a family looking for quality of life, space and open view

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Rishon LeZion, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces quartier neve hadarim rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,01M
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