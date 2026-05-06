Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces quartier neve hadarim rishon lezion

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Exclusive – Neve Hadarim District, Rishon LeZion, Greenspan Street.
For sale: spacious and bright apartment of 5.5 rooms.
132 m2 living space + 2 mirpesset (sunny balcony) of 7 m2 each.
✅ 4th floor out of 9
✅ Double orientation – South and East
✅ 2 toilets and 2 shower rooms
✅ 2 separate parking spaces registered in Tabou
✅ Mamad (safe room)
✅ 7 m2 cellar in Tabou on the ground floor
✅ Apartment completely renovated over the last 4 years: shower rooms, tiled floors, new kitchen and high-end carpentry
✅ Comfortable and spacious master suite + balcony of 7 m2
✅ Well maintained building, recently renovated façade, modern entrance hall and repainted exterior
✅ Ideal location – close to schools, parks, schools, kindergartens, country club, synagogues and much more
? Selling price: 3,090,000
✨ The ideal apartment for a family looking for quality of life, space and open view
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Rishon LeZion, Israel
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