Residential quarter Vente exclusive le penthouse le plus beau et impressionnant du quartier katznelson tres prise a rishon lezion

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Exclusive sale – The most beautiful and impressive penthouse in the popular Katznelson district in Rishon LeZion!
? Penthouse 5 rooms on one level, fully renovated
? 2014 building (excluding Tama 38)
? Property surface area – 153 m2 built
? Mirpeset (sun terrace) of 37 m2
? Additional building rights of 40 m2 on the roof (rights already paid) and possibility of a roof terrace of 110 m2
? The good occupies the whole floor alone, without neighbors
? 4 guidelines
? Building shop – 9 residents only
? Elevator
? Parking registered in Tabou (land register) ?
? Grand Mamad (secured room)
? Complete renovation luxury hotel level
? Double bathroom and bathroom for optimal comfort
? Kamila's premium kitchen
? Parquet in real oak throughout the apartment
? Large 3 meter central island with storage and seating for 6 people
? All oven lacquered doors – width and height above standard (90×230)
? Exceptional location in the heart of the Katznelson district – close to everything: schools, public transport, city exits, Rothschild street, health insurance, restaurants, cafes, culture house and much more
? Sales price – NIS 4 750 000
? Very rare and exceptional – There are no apartments like this in Katznelson!
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Rishon LeZion, Israel
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