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Residential quarter Vente exclusive le penthouse le plus beau et impressionnant du quartier katznelson tres prise a rishon lezion

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,56M
;
11
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ID: 38276
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Zeev Jabotinsky

About the complex

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Exclusive sale – The most beautiful and impressive penthouse in the popular Katznelson district in Rishon LeZion! ? Penthouse 5 rooms on one level, fully renovated ? 2014 building (excluding Tama 38) ? Property surface area – 153 m2 built ? Mirpeset (sun terrace) of 37 m2 ? Additional building rights of 40 m2 on the roof (rights already paid) and possibility of a roof terrace of 110 m2 ? The good occupies the whole floor alone, without neighbors ? 4 guidelines ? Building shop – 9 residents only ? Elevator ? Parking registered in Tabou (land register) ? ? Grand Mamad (secured room) ? Complete renovation luxury hotel level ? Double bathroom and bathroom for optimal comfort ? Kamila's premium kitchen ? Parquet in real oak throughout the apartment ? Large 3 meter central island with storage and seating for 6 people ? All oven lacquered doors – width and height above standard (90×230) ? Exceptional location in the heart of the Katznelson district – close to everything: schools, public transport, city exits, Rothschild street, health insurance, restaurants, cafes, culture house and much more ? Sales price – NIS 4 750 000 ? Very rare and exceptional – There are no apartments like this in Katznelson!

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Rishon LeZion, Israel
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Residential quarter Vente exclusive le penthouse le plus beau et impressionnant du quartier katznelson tres prise a rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,56M
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