  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Proche de la mer

Residential quarter Proche de la mer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$571,220
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 36150
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Beautiful apartment 4 rooms close to the sea with open sea view

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamonim jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,60M
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,23M
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$760,500
Residential quarter Affaire exceptionnelle grand appartement familial de 5 pieces renove a hadera dans le quartier du park
Hadera, Israel
from
$774,020
Residential quarter Bat yam projet neuf en prevente proche mer et tramway
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,37M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$571,220
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe affaire en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Superbe affaire en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Superbe affaire en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Superbe affaire en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Superbe affaire en bord de mer a ashdod
Show all Residential quarter Superbe affaire en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Superbe affaire en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$422,500
Great beachfront business in Ashdod: 2-room apartment in the residence " Ashdod Beach", in front line on the Tayelet, facing the sea. On the 6th floor with two lifts, this apartment offers a balcony with sea view and an ideal arrangement: entrance to a bright living room, kitchenette, bedro…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Occasion en or la maison qui coche toutes les cases
Residential quarter Occasion en or la maison qui coche toutes les cases
Residential quarter Occasion en or la maison qui coche toutes les cases
Residential quarter Occasion en or la maison qui coche toutes les cases
Residential quarter Occasion en or la maison qui coche toutes les cases
Show all Residential quarter Occasion en or la maison qui coche toutes les cases
Residential quarter Occasion en or la maison qui coche toutes les cases
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,42M
Looking for a family home, well located, with high-end services? RE/MAX Hadera, Ra'hel Benguigui presents you exclusively, in the heart of the Haotsar district, in a private street sought after: - A house of 6 rooms completely renovated! - A living area of 180 m2 - A plot of 250 m2, a spac…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Locaux de bureaux a louer talpiot rue hauman
Residential quarter Locaux de bureaux a louer talpiot rue hauman
Residential quarter Locaux de bureaux a louer talpiot rue hauman
Residential quarter Locaux de bureaux a louer talpiot rue hauman
Residential quarter Locaux de bureaux a louer talpiot rue hauman
Residential quarter Locaux de bureaux a louer talpiot rue hauman
Residential quarter Locaux de bureaux a louer talpiot rue hauman
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,873
In the dynamic neighbourhood of Talpiot, in the heart of Jerusalem's business centre, discover modern offices of 180 m2, divided into 7 independent workspaces and a large meeting room. Located on the 1st floor with lift, these rooms also feature a private balcony. Ideal for a company looking…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications