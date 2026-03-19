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Residential quarter Avec terrasse balcon sur la mer clair vue sur la mer

Netanya, Israel
from
$1,97M
06/05/2026
$1,97M
05/05/2026
$1,96M
;
4
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ID: 35747
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

About the complex

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Great potential. 124 m2 according to arnona. Terrace. Parking Duplex 4,5 pieces including mamad Full sea view stunning.

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse balcon sur la mer clair vue sur la mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,97M
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