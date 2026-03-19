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Residential quarter Sublime 4 pieces avec terrasse face a la mer

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,35M
;
7
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ID: 36083
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yohanan HaSandlar

About the complex

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Building delivered in 2017. Condo with gym, garden and parking. 3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms. 5 minutes walk from the beach. Sea view 180 degrees.

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Sublime 4 pieces avec terrasse face a la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,35M
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