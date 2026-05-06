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Residential quarter Centre ville vue degagee

Netanya, Israel
from
$721,600
;
10
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ID: 38340
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Israel Zangvil, 15

About the complex

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Beautiful apartment for sale in downtown Netanya near Shuk, Mall and central bus station. New building. 8th floor on 12 with 2 elevators. Three rooms. 2 bathrooms. 90 m2 + 12 m2 of mirpeset. 1 parking space. 1 cellar. 2 exhibitions: South, West. Price: 2,200,000 sh. Ideal for an investment as well as to live there.

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Centre ville vue degagee
Netanya, Israel
from
$721,600
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