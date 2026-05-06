  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique et spacieuse villa privee disponible pour les vacances au coeur de jerusalem

Residential quarter Magnifique et spacieuse villa privee disponible pour les vacances au coeur de jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
Price on request
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 38746
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    ryh l qwbwby

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,42M
Residential quarter Villa de luxe sur la falaise vue panoramique a 500m au dessus de la mer de galilee kineret
Tiberias, Israel
from
$3,68M
Residential quarter Prix incroyable appartement 3 5 pieces a lentree de la ville
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$934,800
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamon jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,73M
Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer emplacement ideal 3 pieces a vendre au coeur de tel aviv florentine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,28M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Magnifique et spacieuse villa privee disponible pour les vacances au coeur de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement dans lun des petits immeubles du complexe gindi a tel aviv
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement dans lun des petits immeubles du complexe gindi a tel aviv
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement dans lun des petits immeubles du complexe gindi a tel aviv
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement dans lun des petits immeubles du complexe gindi a tel aviv
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement dans lun des petits immeubles du complexe gindi a tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique appartement dans lun des petits immeubles du complexe gindi a tel aviv
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement dans lun des petits immeubles du complexe gindi a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,23M
In the low towers of Gindi, Tel Aviv. - 4 room apartment very spacious (4,5 rooms originally). - Living area of about 116 m2 + balconies of about 20 m2. - Located on the 6th floor (2nd floor overlooking the garden), with stunning views of the greenery. - Two parking spaces. - Large storage …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Ideal pied a terre parking ascenseur balcon a 4 mn de la mer
Residential quarter Ideal pied a terre parking ascenseur balcon a 4 mn de la mer
Residential quarter Ideal pied a terre parking ascenseur balcon a 4 mn de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,54M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces dans immeuble neuf avec mamad et vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces dans immeuble neuf avec mamad et vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces dans immeuble neuf avec mamad et vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces dans immeuble neuf avec mamad et vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces dans immeuble neuf avec mamad et vue mer
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces dans immeuble neuf avec mamad et vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces dans immeuble neuf avec mamad et vue mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,15M
For exclusive sale In a new real estate program signed Carasso, delivery planned in 2025 144 rue Ibn Gvirol Close to Basel complex and tramway. A superb functional apartment! 7th floor! 2 elevators in the building 55 m2 living space, plus a luxurious covered balcony of 7.5 m2 offering stun…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications