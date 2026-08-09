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Residential quarter Park hayam 4 pieces
Residential quarter Park hayam 4 pieces
Residential quarter Park hayam 4 pieces
Residential quarter Park hayam 4 pieces
Residential quarter Park hayam 4 pieces
Show all Residential quarter Park hayam 4 pieces
Residential quarter Park hayam 4 pieces
Netanya, Israel
from
$962,370
Apartment for sale in Netanya, in the Park Hayam district, close to the center and a few steps from the sea! New building of quality, delivery 2026. Building with 3 elevators, empty garbage and party room. 3rd floor on 17. Four rooms. 2 bathrooms. 106 m2 + 15 m2 terrace (mirpeset). Open view…
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Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer haut standing magnifique
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer haut standing magnifique
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer haut standing magnifique
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer haut standing magnifique
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer haut standing magnifique
Show all Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer haut standing magnifique
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer haut standing magnifique
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,33M
Reference: NT 217 By the sea Beautiful duplex penthouse 7 pieces 260 m2 + 150 m2 terrace with sea view Private pool 5 toilets Air conditioning 2 underground parking space Cave Pool in the building
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Residential quarter Tour david vue mer imprenable spa a la maison
Residential quarter Tour david vue mer imprenable spa a la maison
Residential quarter Tour david vue mer imprenable spa a la maison
Residential quarter Tour david vue mer imprenable spa a la maison
Residential quarter Tour david vue mer imprenable spa a la maison
Show all Residential quarter Tour david vue mer imprenable spa a la maison
Residential quarter Tour david vue mer imprenable spa a la maison
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,46M
Luxury apartment for sale in Netanya on the front line of the city center! Apartment with a private spa! Sauna and jacuzzi with treadmill and gym! New and luxurious building of the big builder Briga with 24-hour caretaker (pool, gym and spa with subscription). Tower comprising 8 floors with …
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TekceTekce
Residential quarter Rue rav kook proche kikar
Residential quarter Rue rav kook proche kikar
Residential quarter Rue rav kook proche kikar
Residential quarter Rue rav kook proche kikar
Residential quarter Rue rav kook proche kikar
Show all Residential quarter Rue rav kook proche kikar
Residential quarter Rue rav kook proche kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$649,350
In the heart of the city - 3,5 rooms fully renovated
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Residential quarter Rue jabotinsky centre ville netanya
Residential quarter Rue jabotinsky centre ville netanya
Residential quarter Rue jabotinsky centre ville netanya
Residential quarter Rue jabotinsky centre ville netanya
Residential quarter Rue jabotinsky centre ville netanya
Show all Residential quarter Rue jabotinsky centre ville netanya
Residential quarter Rue jabotinsky centre ville netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$749,250
In the city center, close to the descent to the sea and amenities. Renovated building. Large 4 rooms transformed into 3 rooms with a large living room. Elevator. The apartment is rented at 5,000 shekels
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Residential quarter A quelques pas de la mer
Residential quarter A quelques pas de la mer
Residential quarter A quelques pas de la mer
Residential quarter A quelques pas de la mer
Residential quarter A quelques pas de la mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,83M
? For sale – Family house with garden in Netanya Looking for a house offering beautiful volumes and a real outdoor space? Located in the residential area of Neot Herzl, this 8-room house develops 300 m2 built and enjoys a private garden of 150 m2, ideal for enjoying the full outdoors with …
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Residential quarter Bel appartement au centre ville
Residential quarter Bel appartement au centre ville
Residential quarter Bel appartement au centre ville
Residential quarter Bel appartement au centre ville
Residential quarter Bel appartement au centre ville
Show all Residential quarter Bel appartement au centre ville
Residential quarter Bel appartement au centre ville
Netanya, Israel
from
$749,250
Beautiful apartment for sale in downtown Netanya near the shuk, shopping center and central bus station. New building. 10th floor on 12 with 2 lifts. 3 rooms, 2 bathrooms. 90 m2 + 12 m2 terrace. 1 parking space. Double exposure: South, West. Price: 2,250,000 sh
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Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces proche mer nitsa
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces proche mer nitsa
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces proche mer nitsa
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces proche mer nitsa
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces proche mer nitsa
Show all Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces proche mer nitsa
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces proche mer nitsa
Netanya, Israel
from
$894,105
Apartment for sale in Netanya, a few steps from the sea and Blvd Nitsa. Well maintained building with beautiful entrance hall and bike room. 4th floor with elevator. 3 rooms very spacious. 2 bathrooms. 92m2. Sea view. 4 exhibitions. Air conditioning in each room. Calm and bright. Miklat in t…
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Residential quarter Centre ville tama 38 livraison dans 20 mois
Residential quarter Centre ville tama 38 livraison dans 20 mois
Netanya, Israel
from
$699,300
Building under construction - City center Netanya 10 minutes walk from Kikar and the sea. From 3 to 4 rooms or penthouse with mamad and terrace + parking. 82 m2 + 11 m2 balcony - 2.100.000 shekels. 97,80 m2 + 13 m2 balcony - 2,350,000 shekels. Penthouse - 117 m2 + terrace (74 m2 + 27 m2) - 3…
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Residential quarter Maison natif 600
Residential quarter Maison natif 600
Residential quarter Maison natif 600
Residential quarter Maison natif 600
Residential quarter Maison natif 600
Show all Residential quarter Maison natif 600
Residential quarter Maison natif 600
Netanya, Israel
from
$4,73M
In front of the beach descent – New developer house. Swimming pool and elevator in the residence. 7 rooms with 4 bathrooms. Nice sea view
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand proche de la mer spacieux
Show all Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand proche de la mer spacieux
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,76M
Reference: NT 222 District: Poleg, by the sea close to shops and restaurants 4 pieces including mamad Surface area of 147 m2 Terrace of 17 m2 with sea view 4th floor with elevators Large living room, dining room and kitchen 3 bedrooms Master Air conditioning 2 bathrooms, 3 toilets Private pa…
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Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre dans un projet neuf vue imprenable netanya
Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre dans un projet neuf vue imprenable netanya
Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre dans un projet neuf vue imprenable netanya
Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre dans un projet neuf vue imprenable netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$982,350
Reference: NT 224 District: Hayam Park Project nine Delivery expected in one year 4 pieces new kablan with mamad Area of 105 m2 Sun terrace of 12 m2 14th floor with stunning views 2 bathrooms Cave adjoining the apartment Smart and spacious design Private parking
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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf centre ville
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf centre ville
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf centre ville
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf centre ville
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf centre ville
Show all Residential quarter Immeuble neuf centre ville
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf centre ville
Netanya, Israel
from
$815,517
Apartment for sale in downtown Netanya, near Shuk, Mall and central bus station. New building with exclusive garden to the building and party room. 9th floor on 12, with 2 elevators. 4 rooms, 2 bathrooms. 113 m2 + 15 m2 of mirpeset. 1 parking space. 1 cellar. Price: 2 449 000
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Residential quarter Centre ville grand 4 pieces
Residential quarter Centre ville grand 4 pieces
Residential quarter Centre ville grand 4 pieces
Residential quarter Centre ville grand 4 pieces
Residential quarter Centre ville grand 4 pieces
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Residential quarter Centre ville grand 4 pieces
Netanya, Israel
from
$799,200
4 rooms – 125 m2 Building with elevator and underground parking Ideal for division
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Residential quarter Appartement de grand standing face a la mer une adresse rare face a la mer lexcellence residentielle en bord de mer
Residential quarter Appartement de grand standing face a la mer une adresse rare face a la mer lexcellence residentielle en bord de mer
Residential quarter Appartement de grand standing face a la mer une adresse rare face a la mer lexcellence residentielle en bord de mer
Residential quarter Appartement de grand standing face a la mer une adresse rare face a la mer lexcellence residentielle en bord de mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,33M
In a prestigious street facing the sea, in the heart of an ultra-luxury residential project, discover a rare property located in a contemporary tower of 24 floors, offering only two apartments per level for total privacy. ? Apartment 5 rooms of high standing • 140 m2 with generous volumes •…
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Residential quarter Construction neuve nat 600
Residential quarter Construction neuve nat 600
Residential quarter Construction neuve nat 600
Residential quarter Construction neuve nat 600
Residential quarter Construction neuve nat 600
Show all Residential quarter Construction neuve nat 600
Residential quarter Construction neuve nat 600
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,63M
NAT600 HOUSE on 2 floors - 5 rooms - 195 m2 living space + 106 m2 garden possibility to build a swimming pool DELIVERY END 2026
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Residential quarter Belle occasion a ne pas manquer appartement 4 pieces entierement meuble a louer centre ville netanya
Residential quarter Belle occasion a ne pas manquer appartement 4 pieces entierement meuble a louer centre ville netanya
Residential quarter Belle occasion a ne pas manquer appartement 4 pieces entierement meuble a louer centre ville netanya
Residential quarter Belle occasion a ne pas manquer appartement 4 pieces entierement meuble a louer centre ville netanya
Residential quarter Belle occasion a ne pas manquer appartement 4 pieces entierement meuble a louer centre ville netanya
Show all Residential quarter Belle occasion a ne pas manquer appartement 4 pieces entierement meuble a louer centre ville netanya
Residential quarter Belle occasion a ne pas manquer appartement 4 pieces entierement meuble a louer centre ville netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,498
Reference : TL 2677 District: Florentine, very good location, close to all amenities Apartment located in the Studio project, rue Salame Nice 3 pieces including mamad Area of 70 m2 Terrace of 12 m2 5th floor with elevator Air conditioning Private parking
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Residential quarter Centre ville netanya rue abbah hillel
Residential quarter Centre ville netanya rue abbah hillel
Residential quarter Centre ville netanya rue abbah hillel
Residential quarter Centre ville netanya rue abbah hillel
Residential quarter Centre ville netanya rue abbah hillel
Show all Residential quarter Centre ville netanya rue abbah hillel
Residential quarter Centre ville netanya rue abbah hillel
Netanya, Israel
from
$815,850
Recent building - 4 rooms 107 m2 + balcony. Open view. Close to amenities and shopping center. Parking. Elevator Shabbat
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Residential quarter Au centre bel appartement bon emplacement magnifique neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter Au centre bel appartement bon emplacement magnifique neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter Au centre bel appartement bon emplacement magnifique neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter Au centre bel appartement bon emplacement magnifique neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter Au centre bel appartement bon emplacement magnifique neuf proche de la mer
Show all Residential quarter Au centre bel appartement bon emplacement magnifique neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter Au centre bel appartement bon emplacement magnifique neuf proche de la mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,83M
Reference: NT 220 District: City center New Penthouse of 5 rooms Surface area of 313 m2 Terrace of 121 m2 Alone on the floor 19th floor Two parking spaces Large cellar
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Residential quarter Superbe penthouse vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse vue mer
Show all Residential quarter Superbe penthouse vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse vue mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,09M
Superb penthouse for sale in Netanya, in the Park Hayam district, close to the city centre. New and high quality building, delivery 2026. Building with 3 elevators, empty garbage and party room. 17th floor out of 17. Five pieces. 2 bathrooms. 3 W.C. 156 m2 + 50 m2 terrace. Open view from eve…
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Residential quarter Mini penthouse vue mer terrasse souccah
Residential quarter Mini penthouse vue mer terrasse souccah
Residential quarter Mini penthouse vue mer terrasse souccah
Residential quarter Mini penthouse vue mer terrasse souccah
Residential quarter Mini penthouse vue mer terrasse souccah
Show all Residential quarter Mini penthouse vue mer terrasse souccah
Residential quarter Mini penthouse vue mer terrasse souccah
Netanya, Israel
from
$762,570
New Mini Penthouse for sale in Netanya downtown! New building with beautiful lobby! 13th floor with 3 elevators 3 pieces 2 bathrooms 93m2 + 13m2 terrace Soccah with sea view 1 parking lot Price: 2,290,000sh Vaad bait : 450sh/month Arnona: 500sh/month For more information: Israel: 052,577,50…
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Residential quarter Centre ville vue degagee
Residential quarter Centre ville vue degagee
Residential quarter Centre ville vue degagee
Residential quarter Centre ville vue degagee
Residential quarter Centre ville vue degagee
Show all Residential quarter Centre ville vue degagee
Residential quarter Centre ville vue degagee
Netanya, Israel
from
$732,600
Beautiful apartment for sale in downtown Netanya near Shuk, Mall and central bus station. New building. 8th floor on 12 with 2 elevators. Three rooms. 2 bathrooms. 90 m2 + 12 m2 of mirpeset. 1 parking space. 1 cellar. 2 exhibitions: South, West. Price: 2,200,000 sh. Ideal for an investment a…
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Residential quarter Cottage avec potentiel nord de netanya
Residential quarter Cottage avec potentiel nord de netanya
Residential quarter Cottage avec potentiel nord de netanya
Residential quarter Cottage avec potentiel nord de netanya
Residential quarter Cottage avec potentiel nord de netanya
Show all Residential quarter Cottage avec potentiel nord de netanya
Residential quarter Cottage avec potentiel nord de netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$949,050
Cottage with potential for sale in the North of Netanya – Moshe Shapira Street Looking for a spacious and bright house in a very popular area? Don't miss this opportunity! Property Details: • 4 rooms + private roof terrace with high potential • 2-room apartment with large garden – ideal …
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Residential quarter Nizza proche kikar
Residential quarter Nizza proche kikar
Residential quarter Nizza proche kikar
Residential quarter Nizza proche kikar
Residential quarter Nizza proche kikar
Show all Residential quarter Nizza proche kikar
Residential quarter Nizza proche kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$765,900
Renovated building – 4 rooms – 116 m2 with 3 orientations – small sea view. Quiet street, next to all amenities and the sea descent. Elevator and covered parking
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Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,02M
Park HaYam, Netanya, close to the sea. New apartment of 102 m2 + terrace 14 m2, 10th floor, 4 rooms. Electra project, modern 30-storey tower. Parking + cellar, immediate entrance. Family area, close to shops, schools and beaches. Price down: 3,050,000 (promoting price 3,390,000)
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Residential quarter Penthouse de reve vue mer ir yamim
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve vue mer ir yamim
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve vue mer ir yamim
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve vue mer ir yamim
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,29M
Dream penthouse for sale in Netanya, facing Ir Yamim and the nature reserve, with an unobstructed sea view. The best penthouse in the project. 22nd floor with elevators. 6 pieces 3 bathrooms 4 W.C. 186m2 + 150m2 terrace on one level Outdoor kitchen Direct access to the terrace from public ar…
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Residential quarter Vue mer nitsa bonne affaire
Residential quarter Vue mer nitsa bonne affaire
Residential quarter Vue mer nitsa bonne affaire
Residential quarter Vue mer nitsa bonne affaire
Residential quarter Vue mer nitsa bonne affaire
Show all Residential quarter Vue mer nitsa bonne affaire
Residential quarter Vue mer nitsa bonne affaire
Netanya, Israel
from
$949,050
Apartment for sale in Netanya, close to Nitsa and the sea! New and quality building with gym and party room. 12th floor with elevators. 4 rooms, 2 bathrooms. 97m2 + 12m2 terrace. Sea view. 2 parking spaces, 1 cellar. Price: 2 850 000
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Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse de reve a vendre avec piscine privee et vue panoramique sur la mer hashmonaim netanya
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse de reve a vendre avec piscine privee et vue panoramique sur la mer hashmonaim netanya
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse de reve a vendre avec piscine privee et vue panoramique sur la mer hashmonaim netanya
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse de reve a vendre avec piscine privee et vue panoramique sur la mer hashmonaim netanya
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse de reve a vendre avec piscine privee et vue panoramique sur la mer hashmonaim netanya
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse de reve a vendre avec piscine privee et vue panoramique sur la mer hashmonaim netanya
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse de reve a vendre avec piscine privee et vue panoramique sur la mer hashmonaim netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,08M
Reference: NT 225 District: Hashmonaim Recent and modern building of only 6 years old Sumptuous 5-room penthouse including mamad Area of 170 m2 Large terrace of 130 m2 with private pool Panoramic sea view on nearly 200° 19th and last floor with elevators Air conditioning Parental suite with …
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Residential quarter Netanya volume lumiere et mer a pied
Residential quarter Netanya volume lumiere et mer a pied
Residential quarter Netanya volume lumiere et mer a pied
Residential quarter Netanya volume lumiere et mer a pied
Residential quarter Netanya volume lumiere et mer a pied
Residential quarter Netanya volume lumiere et mer a pied
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,03M
A fast-growing coastal city, Netanya seduces by its living environment between beaches, walks and lively urban life. Jerusalem Street, just 2 minutes from the beaches and the kikar, this apartment formerly 5 rooms transformed into 4 rooms offers beautiful volumes over 130 m2. Located on th…
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Residential quarter Penthouse rue yehuda alevi
Residential quarter Penthouse rue yehuda alevi
Residential quarter Penthouse rue yehuda alevi
Residential quarter Penthouse rue yehuda alevi
Residential quarter Penthouse rue yehuda alevi
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse rue yehuda alevi
Residential quarter Penthouse rue yehuda alevi
Netanya, Israel
from
$629,370
Penthouse in the city centre 4 rooms – clear view Elevator, parking lot 8-9 minutes walk from the kikar and the beach
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Residential quarter Penthouse au pied du kikar
Residential quarter Penthouse au pied du kikar
Residential quarter Penthouse au pied du kikar
Residential quarter Penthouse au pied du kikar
Residential quarter Penthouse au pied du kikar
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse au pied du kikar
Residential quarter Penthouse au pied du kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,13M
In the heart of the city, enjoying a premium location at the foot of Kikar, discover the advantages of a new building. This spacious penthouse offers: Living area : 187 m2 Outdoor space : Terrace of 50 m2 Major asset: Sea view Comfort : 2 parking spaces + cellar
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Residential quarter Penthouse en plein centre ville de netanya
Residential quarter Penthouse en plein centre ville de netanya
Residential quarter Penthouse en plein centre ville de netanya
Residential quarter Penthouse en plein centre ville de netanya
Residential quarter Penthouse en plein centre ville de netanya
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse en plein centre ville de netanya
Residential quarter Penthouse en plein centre ville de netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,30M
FOR SALE: luxurious penthouse in the city center, in a quiet street. Located in a new 5-storey boutique building, this apartment is very spacious with approximately 140 m2 of living space and a huge mirpeset of about 90 m2. The apartment is fully furnished (it is enough to arrive with its su…
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Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,996
For rent: luxurious penthouse in the city center, in a quiet street. Located in a new 5-storey boutique building, this apartment is very spacious with approximately 140 m2 of living space and a huge terrace of about 90 m2. The apartment is fully furnished (it is enough to arrive with its sui…
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Residential quarter Immeuble recent centre ville
Residential quarter Immeuble recent centre ville
Residential quarter Immeuble recent centre ville
Residential quarter Immeuble recent centre ville
Residential quarter Immeuble recent centre ville
Show all Residential quarter Immeuble recent centre ville
Residential quarter Immeuble recent centre ville
Netanya, Israel
from
$765,900
Building - 4 rooms - 106 m2 + 14 m2 balcony Open view 2 bathrooms renovated 3 car parks Elevator
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement grand haut standing investi luxueux magnifique proche de la mer spacieux vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement grand haut standing investi luxueux magnifique proche de la mer spacieux vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement grand haut standing investi luxueux magnifique proche de la mer spacieux vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement grand haut standing investi luxueux magnifique proche de la mer spacieux vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement grand haut standing investi luxueux magnifique proche de la mer spacieux vue sur la mer
Show all Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement grand haut standing investi luxueux magnifique proche de la mer spacieux vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement grand haut standing investi luxueux magnifique proche de la mer spacieux vue sur la mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,50M
Reference: NT 219 District: Ir Yamam, in the most luxurious project of Netanya, a living experience in a luxury complex 4 pieces Surface area: 138 m2 Terrace: 25 m2 with magnificent sea view 1st floor Large parental suite with dressing room Air conditioning 2 parking spaces Cellar of 10 m2 F…
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Residential quarter Maison authentique pleine de potentiel
Residential quarter Maison authentique pleine de potentiel
Residential quarter Maison authentique pleine de potentiel
Residential quarter Maison authentique pleine de potentiel
Residential quarter Maison authentique pleine de potentiel
Show all Residential quarter Maison authentique pleine de potentiel
Residential quarter Maison authentique pleine de potentiel
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,50M
Authentic house for sale in Netanya, in a quiet and green street close to Sharet street in the north of Netanya. 450m2 of land, 320m2 of living space. Beautiful garden with fruit trees. 7 rooms, 2 parental suites including one with dressing room, 3 bathrooms, 4 W.C. Quiet and bright, open vi…
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Residential quarter Penthouse boulevard de nice
Residential quarter Penthouse boulevard de nice
Residential quarter Penthouse boulevard de nice
Residential quarter Penthouse boulevard de nice
Residential quarter Penthouse boulevard de nice
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse boulevard de nice
Residential quarter Penthouse boulevard de nice
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,064
Penthouse of 150 m2 with 3 terraces panoramic sea view of 150 m2. Elevator Shabbat
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse balcon sur la mer clair vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse balcon sur la mer clair vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse balcon sur la mer clair vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse balcon sur la mer clair vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse balcon sur la mer clair vue sur la mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,93M
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Residential quarter Rue remez proche de la kikar
Residential quarter Rue remez proche de la kikar
Residential quarter Rue remez proche de la kikar
Residential quarter Rue remez proche de la kikar
Residential quarter Rue remez proche de la kikar
Show all Residential quarter Rue remez proche de la kikar
Residential quarter Rue remez proche de la kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$992,340
In the city centre - 4 rooms - 130 m2 + balcony Unobstructed view - southwest orientation 2 bathrooms + large living room Renovated apartment
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Residential quarter Rue shlomo hamelech proche dizengoff
Residential quarter Rue shlomo hamelech proche dizengoff
Residential quarter Rue shlomo hamelech proche dizengoff
Residential quarter Rue shlomo hamelech proche dizengoff
Residential quarter Rue shlomo hamelech proche dizengoff
Show all Residential quarter Rue shlomo hamelech proche dizengoff
Residential quarter Rue shlomo hamelech proche dizengoff
Netanya, Israel
from
$799,200
4 rooms - 115 m2 - West orientation with small sea view. Maintenance building with elevator. Car park
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