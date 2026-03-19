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Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,38M
;
8
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ID: 35958
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Balfour, 61

About the complex

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Roof / Penthouse Apartment, Lev Tel Aviv, Lev HaIr Nord, Tel Aviv–Yafo 5 rooms - 4th floor on 4 For sale directly by the owner, in the heart of Tel Aviv, in a quiet and sought after street: a 5-room duplex roof apartment. 115 m2 built + 65 m2 roof terrace. A superb and bright apartment, close to the most popular places in the city while remaining quiet and family. Located on the 4th and last floor, only apartment on the floor. Urban view from the rooftop. Additional features: Mamad (safe room) Underground parking Underground cave Central air conditioning 3 bathrooms / toilets Double glazing windows Electric shutters throughout the apartment

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,38M
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