  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  4. Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana

Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana

Raanana, Israel
from
$918,400
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 38502
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Motzkin, 19

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Quartier francophone de youd bet a vendre bel appartement de 4 pieces
Ashdod, Israel
from
$806,880
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces renove immeuble renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,53M
Residential quarter Haiarmoukh 4 quartier ramez rishon lezion une experience de vie luxueuse dans le quartier ramez
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,23M
Residential quarter Bel appartement bon emplacement hauts plafonds spacieux
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,58M
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception a netivot maarav
Netivot, Israel
from
$754,400
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$918,400
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse magnifique proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse magnifique proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse magnifique proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse magnifique proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse magnifique proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse magnifique proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse magnifique proche de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,95M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Show all Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Kadima, Israel
from
$2,30M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rue calme proche mer immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Rue calme proche mer immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Rue calme proche mer immeuble neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,74M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications