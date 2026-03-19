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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonnes orientations vue sur la mer

Hadera, Israel
from
$2,29M
;
6
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ID: 35751
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Lakhish, 10

About the complex

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Very nice apartment of 4 rooms located in the "Le Park" neighborhood. View of the park. This new neighborhood has all the advantages: schools, park, shopping center... very large terrace of 28 m2 . sea view. 2 bathrooms. 1 parking lot 4 elevators

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonnes orientations vue sur la mer
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,29M
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