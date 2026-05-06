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Residential quarter Superbe penthouse talpiot

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,13M
;
10
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ID: 38332
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Derekh Beit Lehem, 138

About the complex

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Superb penthouse for sale in Jerusalem, in the Talpiot district! New building 11th floor with elevators 4 pieces (5 pieces originally) 2 bathrooms 135m2 + 100m2 terrace Outdoor kitchen Heating floor 2 parking spaces Price: 6,480,000

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe penthouse talpiot
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,13M
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