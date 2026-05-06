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Residential quarter Maison avec piscine a hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,58M
;
10
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ID: 38302
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

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Located in a quiet residential environment, this pleasant house of 180 m2 offers an ideal living environment for a family looking for comfort and functional living spaces. From the entrance you will discover a large stay enjoying a very nice height under ceiling, bringing brightness and feeling of space. The fully equipped cachère kitchen opens onto a generous dining area, perfectly suited to everyday life and receptions. The ground floor includes a master suite with private bathroom and guest toilets. Upstairs, the house offers three beautiful rooms, including a mamad, a bathroom with bath and a pleasant family area, ideal for TV corner, office or games room. Outside, a pleasant garden with private pool allows you to enjoy the beautiful days in a peaceful setting. The assets of the property ✔️ Well maintained house ✔️ 180 m2 built ✔️ 5 pieces ✔️ Large garden with private pool ✔️ Beautiful ceiling height in the living room ✔️ Fitted cashew kitchen ✔️ Large living room and dedicated dining area ✔️ Parental suite on the ground floor ✔️ Upstairs: 3 bedrooms including a mamad ✔️ Family space ✔️ Bathroom with bathtub

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Maison avec piscine a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,58M
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