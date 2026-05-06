Residential quarter Maison avec piscine a hadera

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Located in a quiet residential environment, this pleasant house of 180 m2 offers an ideal living environment for a family looking for comfort and functional living spaces.
From the entrance you will discover a large stay enjoying a very nice height under ceiling, bringing brightness and feeling of space. The fully equipped cachère kitchen opens onto a generous dining area, perfectly suited to everyday life and receptions.
The ground floor includes a master suite with private bathroom and guest toilets.
Upstairs, the house offers three beautiful rooms, including a mamad, a bathroom with bath and a pleasant family area, ideal for TV corner, office or games room.
Outside, a pleasant garden with private pool allows you to enjoy the beautiful days in a peaceful setting.
The assets of the property
✔️ Well maintained house
✔️ 180 m2 built
✔️ 5 pieces
✔️ Large garden with private pool
✔️ Beautiful ceiling height in the living room
✔️ Fitted cashew kitchen
✔️ Large living room and dedicated dining area
✔️ Parental suite on the ground floor
✔️ Upstairs: 3 bedrooms including a mamad
✔️ Family space
✔️ Bathroom with bathtub
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
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