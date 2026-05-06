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Residential quarter Sublime pentahouse situe a 3 mn de la mer proche hotel royal beach 172 m2 habitable 60 m2 de terrasse parking avec vue mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,20M
;
6
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ID: 38282
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Zrubavel, 6

About the complex

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sea view beautiful pentahouse located 3 minutes from sea near royal beach 5 rooms 2 bathrooms beautiful terrace 60 m2

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Sublime pentahouse situe a 3 mn de la mer proche hotel royal beach 172 m2 habitable 60 m2 de terrasse parking avec vue mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,20M
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