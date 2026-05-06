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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme endroit calme renove spacieux

Givatayim, Israel
from
$1,279
;
8
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ID: 38738
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Givatayim
  • Address
    Katznelson, 63

Location on the map

Givatayim, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme endroit calme renove spacieux
Givatayim, Israel
from
$1,279
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Residential quarter Belle occasion a ne pas manquer appartement 4 pieces entierement meuble a louer centre ville netanya
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Reference : TL 2677 District: Florentine, very good location, close to all amenities Apartment located in the Studio project, rue Salame Nice 3 pieces including mamad Area of 70 m2 Terrace of 12 m2 5th floor with elevator Air conditioning Private parking
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Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
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