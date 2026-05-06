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Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse renove avec terrasse spacieux et lumineux proche de la mer A ne pas manquer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,57M
;
9
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ID: 38297
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Eybeschuts, 1

About the complex

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Beautiful penthouse located between boulevard Nordau and the sea, with 2 beautiful terraces of 30 and 20 m2, elevator, 2 bathrooms and open view.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse renove avec terrasse spacieux et lumineux proche de la mer A ne pas manquer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,57M
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