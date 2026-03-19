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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,20M
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5
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ID: 35952
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Elifelet, 18

About the complex

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For Sale – Apartment 2 rooms in Florentin / Neve Tsedek – Tel Aviv Elifelet 26 Located in one of the most sought after buildings in Tel Aviv, on the border of Neve Tsedek and in the heart of the vibrant district of Florentin, this 2-room apartment offers an elegant and refined living environment, within a high-end architectural project. Property Details: - Interior area: 48 m2 - Terrace : 10 m2 - Floor: 5 of 13 - Orientation : South-East, very bright with clear view - 1 comfortable room - Living room with open kitchen - Modern bathroom - Mamad (secure space) - Private parking - Cave Benefits of residence: - 24/7 guard - Sports hall - Outdoor pool in the building Price: IL 3,560,000 Price per m2: 67 300 ILS/m2 (calculation based on 52 m2, including 50% of the terrace) Location of choice: At the crossroads of Florentin and Neve Tsedek, close to Hamesila Park, art galleries, cafes, restaurants, and close to the sea. Rare opportunity – perfect for a main residence, a foot-to-earth or a standing investment. We speak French, English and Hebrew. Premium Real Estate License Number : 31928721

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,20M
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