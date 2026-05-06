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Residential quarter Rue calme proche mer frishman

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,62M
;
9
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ID: 38336
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Mapu, 1

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in a quiet street near Frishman and the sea! Renovated building. 2nd floor with elevator on half floor. 3 spacious rooms. 90m2 in front. High ceilings. 3 exhibitions: South, East, West. Price: 4,950,000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Rue calme proche mer frishman
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from
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