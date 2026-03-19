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Residential quarter 2 5 pieces avec balcon immeuble recent avec ascenseur

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$929,500
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5
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ID: 36104
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Herbert Samuel, 111

About the complex

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Special investor or first purchase / foot-to-earth. Modern building 50m from Gordon Beach. Quiet, green, completely clear view. Building with elevator. Very quiet! Don't let it go!

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter 2 5 pieces avec balcon immeuble recent avec ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$929,500
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