  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Rez de jardin rare avec jardin privatif cadastre au coeur de beit hakerem jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Residential quarter Rez de jardin rare avec jardin privatif cadastre au coeur de beit hakerem jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,38M
;
Residential quarter Rez de jardin rare avec jardin privatif cadastre au coeur de beit hakerem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
1
Leave a request
ID: 36876
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Deganya, 11

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the heart of Beit Hakerem, one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Jerusalem, this property represents a rare opportunity to create a fully personalized place of life. Developing 101 m2 registered in the cadastre and benefiting from a private garden of 64 m2 also registered in the cadastre, this ground garden offers an exceptional potential. Located in a particularly quiet dead end, it includes 5 rooms, a nice terrace, private covered parking and access to the elevator of the building. Completely renovated, it is an ideal white page to design an exceptional property adapted to your needs. Beit Hakerem is charmed by its green environment, excellent schools, proximity to the tramway, shops and quality of life. Available immediately.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A saisir superbe appartement de 4 pieces au dessus du beth habad francophone
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,05M
Residential quarter Projet rue daniel bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,70M
Residential quarter Projet nat 600 netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$6,82M
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Netivot, Israel
from
$2,00M
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove a bavli face au parc
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,40M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Rez de jardin rare avec jardin privatif cadastre au coeur de beit hakerem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,38M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Pres de la mer magnifique penthouse entierement meuble avec piscine sur le toit
Residential quarter Pres de la mer magnifique penthouse entierement meuble avec piscine sur le toit
Residential quarter Pres de la mer magnifique penthouse entierement meuble avec piscine sur le toit
Residential quarter Pres de la mer magnifique penthouse entierement meuble avec piscine sur le toit
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$11,50M
In the old north of Tel Aviv, near the sea with sea views, magnificent fully furnished penthouse with rooftop pool. The sea view is incredible! Available immediately. For more information, contact me in private. Aya n the Old North of Tel Aviv, near the sea with a stunning sea view, a beauti…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces et demi deuxieme ligne de mer bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces et demi deuxieme ligne de mer bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces et demi deuxieme ligne de mer bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces et demi deuxieme ligne de mer bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces et demi deuxieme ligne de mer bat yam
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces et demi deuxieme ligne de mer bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces et demi deuxieme ligne de mer bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,50M
Apartment 3 and a half rooms, second sea line 71 m2 + 9 m2 balcony Three and a half pieces 4th floor Exposure due west – very bright Parking space included Building delivered 3 years ago Apartment already rented – ideal for investors Possibility to easily remove tenants to move in Located…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A saisir A louer immediatement appartement de 4 pieces neuf en plein centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter A saisir A louer immediatement appartement de 4 pieces neuf en plein centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter A saisir A louer immediatement appartement de 4 pieces neuf en plein centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter A saisir A louer immediatement appartement de 4 pieces neuf en plein centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter A saisir A louer immediatement appartement de 4 pieces neuf en plein centre ville de hadera
Show all Residential quarter A saisir A louer immediatement appartement de 4 pieces neuf en plein centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter A saisir A louer immediatement appartement de 4 pieces neuf en plein centre ville de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$5,500
BZH The French department of RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively with a 4-room apartment, freshly delivered by the renowned promoter Aura! Its characteristics: ✅ New apartment of 4 rooms of 100 m2 approximately, ✅ Beautiful mirpeset of about 12 m2, ✅ Bright living room, ✅ Parental suite …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications