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Residential quarter Vieux nord immeuble neuf

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,95M
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6
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ID: 38387
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    De Haas, 11 b

About the complex

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Superb new apartment for sale in the Old North of Tel-Aviv. New building and apartment never inhabited. 7th floor on 8 with elevator. 5 rooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 W.C. 125m2 + 14m2 terrace Soccah (open to the sky). Open view. Renovated high standing. 1 parking space. Price : 9,000,000sh

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Vieux nord immeuble neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,95M
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