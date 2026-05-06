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Residential quarter Rue calme dizengoff center

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,57M
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9
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ID: 38377
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Bar Kokhba, 41

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in a quiet street near the Dizengoff Center. Recent building. 4th floor on 5 with elevator. Three rooms. 2 bathrooms. 70m2 + 5m2 balcony in front. Mamad, quiet and bright. High ceiling of 3.5 meters. Alone upstairs. 2 exhibitions: South, West. Price: 4 800,000 sh.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Rue calme dizengoff center
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,57M
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