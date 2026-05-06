  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Herzliya
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence calme clair magnifique neuf proche de la mer renove spacieux

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence calme clair magnifique neuf proche de la mer renove spacieux

Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,15M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 38526
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya
  • Address
    Sokolov

Location on the map

Herzliya, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a vendre namal port tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,82M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement bonne occasion dans un bel immeuble renove spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,20M
Residential quarter Rue shlomo hamelech proche dizengoff
Netanya, Israel
from
$787,200
Residential quarter Superbe appartement dans le vieux nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter Penthouse rue yehuda alevi
Netanya, Israel
from
$619,920
You are viewing
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence calme clair magnifique neuf proche de la mer renove spacieux
Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,15M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble investi au centre bon emplacement bien agence dans un immeuble neuf entierement meuble magnifique
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble investi au centre bon emplacement bien agence dans un immeuble neuf entierement meuble magnifique
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble investi au centre bon emplacement bien agence dans un immeuble neuf entierement meuble magnifique
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble investi au centre bon emplacement bien agence dans un immeuble neuf entierement meuble magnifique
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble investi au centre bon emplacement bien agence dans un immeuble neuf entierement meuble magnifique
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble investi au centre bon emplacement bien agence dans un immeuble neuf entierement meuble magnifique
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble investi au centre bon emplacement bien agence dans un immeuble neuf entierement meuble magnifique
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 3 pieces de standing avec ascenseur proche hilton
Residential quarter 3 pieces de standing avec ascenseur proche hilton
Residential quarter 3 pieces de standing avec ascenseur proche hilton
Residential quarter 3 pieces de standing avec ascenseur proche hilton
Residential quarter 3 pieces de standing avec ascenseur proche hilton
Residential quarter 3 pieces de standing avec ascenseur proche hilton
Residential quarter 3 pieces de standing avec ascenseur proche hilton
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,00M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Lev hair 2 5 pieces
Residential quarter Lev hair 2 5 pieces
Residential quarter Lev hair 2 5 pieces
Residential quarter Lev hair 2 5 pieces
Residential quarter Lev hair 2 5 pieces
Show all Residential quarter Lev hair 2 5 pieces
Residential quarter Lev hair 2 5 pieces
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,04M
Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, Lev-Hair, near Rothschild Raised ground floor (5 steps to climb) 2.5 pieces 62 m2 Renovated Maximum use of space 3 exhibitions : South, East, West Very bright Rented at 8,000 per month Miklat in the building Price: 3,180,000
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications