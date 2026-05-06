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Residential quarter Mini penthouse 5 pieces terrasse haut de gamme

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,20M
;
11
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ID: 36867
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Meir Yaari, 11

About the complex

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In the very search Korav Hatsafon, a few minutes walk from the namal, and Ayarkon Park. Luxury building with 2 elevators, high-end lobby Mini Penthouse of 129m2 + full foot terrace of 28m2 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 toilets, laundry, terrace with outdoor kitchen 2 parking spaces + cellar Perfect apartment for a family, apartment with very high-end services. Rare product

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Mini penthouse 5 pieces terrasse haut de gamme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,20M
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