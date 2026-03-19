  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 2 pieces concu par un architecte

Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 2 pieces concu par un architecte

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,03M
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 35930
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaNagarim, 16

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Superb 2-room apartment, designed by an architect, with parking and storage in the highly sought-after Four Florentine project, at an attractive price. Location: - 5 minutes from Neve Tzedek - 5 minutes from Rothschild Street and HaMasila Park - Flea market and more. Characteristics: - Spacious living room and kitchen with access to a sunny mirpeset facing west - Bright and airy - Large room with access to the sunny mirpeset - 3rd floor (with elevator) - 51 m2 built + 7 m2 of sunny mirpeset - Nice and welcoming entrance hall - Quality project with cafes around - Private parking - 7 m2 storage, high ceiling Price: NIS 3,050,000

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
Residential quarter Vos bureaux prets a accueillir votre activite a givat shaul jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,197
Residential quarter Jardin et douceur de vivre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,20M
Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$10,140
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$4,66M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 2 pieces concu par un architecte
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,03M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,88M
The MODA project is a 10-storey boutique building offering privacy and comfort thanks to a limited number of apartments per floor. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms with parking, as well as luxurious penthouses, suitable for both families and investors. PRESAL PRICES for the first 5 apartments …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Affaire exceptionnelle grand appartement familial de 5 pieces renove a hadera dans le quartier du park
Residential quarter Affaire exceptionnelle grand appartement familial de 5 pieces renove a hadera dans le quartier du park
Residential quarter Affaire exceptionnelle grand appartement familial de 5 pieces renove a hadera dans le quartier du park
Residential quarter Affaire exceptionnelle grand appartement familial de 5 pieces renove a hadera dans le quartier du park
Residential quarter Affaire exceptionnelle grand appartement familial de 5 pieces renove a hadera dans le quartier du park
Show all Residential quarter Affaire exceptionnelle grand appartement familial de 5 pieces renove a hadera dans le quartier du park
Residential quarter Affaire exceptionnelle grand appartement familial de 5 pieces renove a hadera dans le quartier du park
Hadera, Israel
from
$774,020
BZH RE/MAX Hadera by Rachel Benguigui presents in exclusivity a superb 5-room apartment, quiet and bright in a beautiful stone building! Characteristics: - Large renovated apartment of 5 rooms of 120 m2 - Nice kitchen - Comfortable living room with beautiful bay window - 12 m2 sunny Mirpese…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 3 pieces terrasse ascenseur parking immeuble neuf
Residential quarter 3 pieces terrasse ascenseur parking immeuble neuf
Residential quarter 3 pieces terrasse ascenseur parking immeuble neuf
Residential quarter 3 pieces terrasse ascenseur parking immeuble neuf
Residential quarter 3 pieces terrasse ascenseur parking immeuble neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,45M
Modern luxury building with elevator and private parking. 3 rooms with large living room, electric blinds on windows. Very bright, balcony with open view. Nice height under ceiling. Rented currently in Airbnb
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications