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Residential quarter Opportunite speciale

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$748,000
06/05/2026
$748,000
05/05/2026
$743,600
;
6
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ID: 35639
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nahmani, 31

About the complex

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Special opportunity for investors. 2 new rooms in a luxury building under renovation. Delivery scheduled in 8 months. 100 metres from the highly sought after and prestigious Rothschild Boulevard.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Opportunite speciale
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$748,000
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