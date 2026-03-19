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Residential quarter Sublime 4 pieces familial avec terrasse parking et cave

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,96M
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Residential quarter Sublime 4 pieces familial avec terrasse parking et cave
1
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ID: 36081
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

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Quiet street without works, near sea. In the middle of Ramat Aviv. Close to the synagogue. 112m2 + terrace with sea view. Elevator, parking and cellar. No work. 49k/m2, deal to be seized.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Sublime 4 pieces familial avec terrasse parking et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,96M
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